Princess Exposed at Disney Theme Park in Guest’s Viral Backstage Photo

Take a look behind the scenes at a Disney theme park princess.

Both of Disney’s domestic theme park resorts, Disneyland and Walt Disney World, feature an incredible and honestly overwhelming number of rides, attractions, and experiences, so many in fact that it can sometimes be hard to see and do it all.

From Magic Kingdom to Disney California Adventure, there’s seemingly no end to Disney’s theme park magic, with Disney’s newer, more modern attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run offering thrilling adventures for more brave riders.

However, there’s a reason classic rides and attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” have been welcoming guests for decades.

Although rides tend to be the main draw of Disney theme parks, the characters and story truly set them apart from other vacation destinations.

Disney’s Cinderella Exposed

When walking around the Disney parks, guests will notice it’s practically impossible to see two Mickey Mouses or Kylo Rens at the same time. This is deliberate, as Disney goes out of its way to ensure it retains the thematic integrity of its lands and attractions.

Disney has developed systems that ensure only one Princess can be seen simultaneously, going to great lengths to hide the behind-the-scenes details.

However, sometimes these things still reveal themselves, as Twitter/X user oma__35 shared an incredible look at Princess Cinderella walking backstage at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

It’s unclear how the guest was able to snap this photo, but it gives fans an incredible look at the internal workings of the Disney parks. Guests can also spot Esmerelda from Disney’s 1996 animated film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, behind the couple.

The Walt Disney World Resort notoriously features an extensive labyrinth of underground tunnels and hallways that allow its employees, called cast members, to easily cross through parts of the park undetected.

Disney opted to build its Florida resort this way to maintain immersion, as it would have looked out of place for a cast member with Tomorrowland gear on to walk through Frontierland.

The Tokyo Disney Resort does the same, though with fewer underground tunnels. The Japanese resort is actually undergoing significant changes at the moment, with Tokyo Disney closing down its version of Space Mountain earlier this summer.

This closure is part of a larger rehabilitation of the resort’s Tomorrowland, which is expected to take several years to complete.

Who is your favorite character to meet at the Disney parks?