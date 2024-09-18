Disneyland Gets Back on Track After Safety Concerns and Pyrotechnic Issues

Disneyland’s iconic show is back, baby!

While the Disney theme parks are most famous for their rides and attractions, ranging from thrilling roller coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Space Mountain to classic dark rides such as Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean, they also feature a wide assortment of live entertainment options.

Whether guests watch a stunning live show like Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or simply talk to Sleeping Beauty during a meet and greet, there are many ways to extend the Disney magic.

This is best represented by Disney’s Fantasmic, a “fantastic” nighttime show filled to the brim with iconic Disney characters and incredible stunts. Fantasmic’s most essential and memorable feature, fireworks, were shut off following multiple incidents during shows but are now thankfully slowly starting to return.

Disney Turns Up The Heat

According to first-hand reports from guests, Fantasmic’s pyrotechnics are making a comeback. During recent showings, those in the audience are seeing certain effects return to Fantasmic.

Twitter/X user Mouskegamer shared a video of a recent Fantasmic performance, confirming fireworks had returned.

Disneyland’s Fantasmic has begun reinstating its missing firework effects after just over a month of broken pyro. The missing effects were reportedly disabled due to critically necessary launcher maintenance. Video from Cordy in California’s latest stream on YouTube!

Disney has played it safe when it comes to Fantasmic due to several incidents over the last few months, most notably of which involved the show’s Maleficent dragon.

Last year, Fantasmic was shut down indefinitely after the dragon caught fire. The massive animatronic burned to the ground in front of guests, marking what was considered Fantasmic’s permanent end.

The show was shut down, and an investigation was launched into the incident. Fans got to watch as Disney slowly picked up the pieces (literally) of Fantasmic, with the company developing a way to bring the show back.

The show finally returned in May 2024 but has experienced a plethora of issues since then. In July, a firework went rogue, prompting all other pyrotechnic effects to be shut off during the remainder of the performance.

Hopefully, this update is good news for Fantasmic, which continues to be one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions.

Below is a full description of the show:

When Dreams Come to Life