Cedar Point Enforces Zero Tolerance Policy, Family Escorted off Property After Breaking Amusement Park Rules

A family was captured being escorted off Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, with fans celebrating the amusement park’s “zero tolerance” for rule-breaking and unruly behavior.

From a series of animal escapes to the extended closure of Top Thrill 2, brawls, violent assaults, and threats from activist groups, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, has faced multiple hindrances to its amusement park operations this year.

Additionally, guests have reported multiple ride malfunctions triggering temporary shutdowns at some of the park’s most iconic attractions, including Sky Ride, WindSeeker, and Snake River Falls.

Sadly, as if these problems weren’t enough, guests continue to engage in disruptive behavior, shamelessly breaking amusement park rules. However, Cedar Point has decided to take action against rule-breakers, receiving praise from netizens.

Redditor u/TightRazzmatazz7060 recently posted a picture of a family being escorted by security personnel at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. The user commented that the guests were being ejected from the amusement park after trying to use their cell phones while riding Blue Streak, Cedar Point’s classic wooden coaster.

The user and fellow Redditors celebrated the strict enforcement of Cedar Point’s loose article policy, suggesting that the amusement park should enforce a “Zero Tolerance Policy” for every guest who recklessly uses their phone on the park’s attractions. “They should ban them chainwide,” one user commented.

You can see the picture of the incident below or click here to watch it.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time guests have triggered a severe response from amusement park employees after breaking Cedar Point’s rules.

Inside the Magic reported on a guest that made an example of themself after causing an emergency shutdown on Magnum XL-200. The extended closure affected thousands of guests while the ride operators resolved the situation to prevent dangerous accidents caused by the guest’s reckless behavior.

Additionally, an outraged family shared their experience after their child was struck by a phone that had flown out near Magnum XL-200. The parent commented that they had immediately reported the incident and later saw the careless phone owner being escorted off the Ohio amusement park.

At Kings Island, another popular amusement park owned and operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, a guest reported being viciously struck in the head by a vape that flew off one of the seats in front of them.

The user commented, “It ricocheted off my head and landed in the empty seat next to me. I quickly grabbed it before it could take flight again and hit someone else.”

Cell phones are restricted at most of Cedar Point’s roller coasters and high-thrill attractions. The amusement park’s website states: “Due to the nature of our rides, picture taking, cell phone or electronic usage while riding is prohibited.” Other restricted items at most Cedar Point rides include backpacks, purses, electronics, stuffed animals, jewelry, and other loose items. The amusement park adds, “Glasses must be secured. Smaller items may be secured in cargo pockets or waist packs as long as they do not interfere with the restraint system.”

