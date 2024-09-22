After Exiting Florida, Disney World Location Offers Major Discount

A Walt Disney World Resort location is offering a limited-time discount to its Central Florida guests, months after Inside the Magic initially reported that the merchant had expanded outside the Sunshine State.

In June, Inside the Magic reported that Walt Disney World Resort’s third-party coffee vendor, Joffrey’s Coffee, had spread its pixie dust throughout the United States. Bags of Disney-themed coffee that were once exclusive to the Central Florida Disney parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs were found at discount stores in Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania, and more.

Reddit user u/KoBxElucidator shared just one example of Disney-themed Joffrey’s Coffee bags for sale at T.J.Maxx in Western Pennsylvania:

Some TJ Maxx finds

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company didn’t indicate that it planned to leave Central Florida, abandoning Walt Disney World Resort. Months later, the third-party coffee company is offering a limited-time deal to its loyal customers at the Disney theme parks, Disney Resorts, and Disney Springs.

National Coffee Day at Walt Disney World Resort

September 29, 2024, is National Coffee Day. Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company will offer guests a hot or iced coffee for just $1 at kiosks and brick-and-mortar locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney Springs, the Transportation & Ticket Center, and select Disney Resort hotels.

But that’s not all! With any purchase, Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders will receive a complimentary Coffee Scoop–exclusively at the Joffrey’s Coffee brick-and-mortar location at Disney Springs.

For both offers, Disney Park guests must mention “National Coffee Day” to their baristas. This deal is only valid on September 29, 2024, so start planning your visit now and get your cup of Joffrey’s pixie dust!

No better fall feeling than sipping on a Joffrey’s Pumpkin Pie Latte in front of the fall décor at Magic Kingdom® Park 🎃 🍂

