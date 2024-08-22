Video: Guest Plummets From Local Attraction, Fatal Injuries Confirmed

A tragic accident sent a woman plummeting down a popular attraction, leaving her with fatal injuries amid the crisis.

Thousands of families worldwide visit local amusement parks and fairs to enjoy a fun-filled day with delicious snacks and thrilling rides and make long-lasting memories. Unfortunately, tragic accidents continue to be reported worldwide, with multiple roller coasters and other attractions malfunctioning and endangering guests’ lives.

Last year, Inside the Magic reported on a tragic incident at Grona Lund Amusement Park in Central Stockholm, Sweden, which injured multiple guests and caused the death of a 35-year-old woman who fell off a high-speed roller coaster. Per the Park’s official statement, the roller coaster partially derailed at a significant height, which led to the tragic event.

Earlier this month, tragedy struck Waldameer Park & Water World in the United States after the Flying Swings attraction reportedly slammed multiple guests following a malfunction that shocked theme park employees and witnesses.

Sadly, another fatal accident was recently captured on video, with a woman plummeting to her death at a local fair.

Multiple news outlets have shared the gruesome video of a 39-year-old woman falling from a Ferris wheel at the National Fair of Potosí (Fenapo) in Mexico. The victim was hit by multiple beams and gondolas during the fall and suffered fatal injuries following the accident at the attraction.

Upon arrival at the scene, local authorities confirmed that the woman showed severe injuries caused by the drop and had no vital signs when examined, shocking witnesses.

National newspaper @elvallemexico shared the horrifying video on X (formerly known as Twitter), which you can see below. The video is graphic, and viewer discretion is advised.

(Translated) Woman dies after falling from Ferris wheel in San Luis Potosí! This afternoon, a woman died at the National Fair of Potosí (Fenapo), after falling from a Ferris wheel. Police confirmed the incident and found a 39-year-old woman with no vital signs and visible injuries caused by the impact of the crash. The Attorney General’s Office of the State of San Luis Potosí (FGESLP) has opened an investigation into the events in the attractions area at the Fenapo facilities.

Aristegui Noticias detailed that the woman had gotten stuck in the Ferris wheel gondola and did not get off the attraction in time. According to the report, ride operators did not notice this and allowed the ride to continue moving. Ultimately, the woman couldn’t hold on and dropped to the ground.

Other sources mention that the gondola’s restraints had not been properly secured, causing it to open and triggering the fatal accident, the news outlet added.

According to Imagen Noticias, the event’s organizers and officials assured that all rides and facilities had been inspected and approved for operation. They added that the local fair offers an insurance policy for all visitors that will allegedly cover all the expenses caused by the accident.

This tragic accident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know has witnessed a traumatic event, it’s never too late to seek help processing your feelings. Check out resources from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) here or call 988 in the United States for assistance during immediate mental health crises.