‘The Acolyte’ Shows New Development After Critical Failure

Posted on by Zach Gass 10 Comments
Not since the conception of Jar Jar Binks has a Star Wars project so divided audiences. The Acolyte might have uncovered a new chapter of the galaxy far, far away, but audiences dubbed it one of the darkest marks on the entire Star Wars franchise.

From the virtue signaling and controversial comments made by showrunner Leslye Headland to the blatant disregard for established Star Wars canon and continuity, viewers have found more than a few things wrong with the series. However, could it still rise from the ashes?

Many would agree that the series did more harm than good, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t without many interesting ideas and concepts. Could that be why The Acolyte is currently in the top ten of the Nielsen charts?

The Acolyte Defies the Odds

Set during the High Republic era,  Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) investigates a series of crimes, leading to a reunion with Osha (Amandla Stenberg), his former Padawan, and the uncovering of sinister forces threatening the galaxy in the form of a dangerous new Sith Lord (Manny Jacinto) and his mysterious protege. As exciting as that premise was after the two-episode premiere, it was a fleeting fancy as the series progressed.

To say the series was divisive would be a grand and glorious understatement. Those who love it join both Headland and Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy in saying that the series was review “bombed” out of spite by a misogynistic fanbase, and those who detested claim that those involved do not understand Star Wars.

Although there is some truth on both sides, the series was a critical failure by most accounts. An 18% rating on RottenTomatoes doesn’t exactly paint the best picture.

Recently, it was revealed that The Acolyte is not only making something of a comeback but currently sits as number ten on the Nielsen charts for original streaming content. Although nothing is set in stone, this might give the series a push for a second season.

For those not in the know, Nielsen ratings measure how many people watch TV shows and commercials, providing valuable data for networks, advertisers, and content creators to understand audience preferences and make informed decisions, including continuing controversial TV series.

Will There Be More?

The quote “always leave them wanting more” is often attributed to Walt Disney, but can that maxim truly be said of The Acolyte? Given the audience response and the current Nielsen rating, that feels more than a little contradictory.

Although Headland has reportedly shown interest in developing a second season, and she did lay the groundwork for the arrival of Darth Plagueis, Disney currently has no plans to renew the series. That might be for the best, considering the tremendous amount of backlash that followed each new chapter in The Acolyte’s wake.

Skeleton Crew is the next Star Wars installment on its way to Disney+, and both studios might want to play it safe until the controversy blows over. A space adventure with a bunch of young explorers might be the best way to tide fans over, but there has still been a great disturbance in the Force.

Even with all the controversy surrounding the show, there’s no denying that it is still impressive that The Acolyte even made it anywhere near the top of any Nielsen chart. On the other hand, it might also spell out more trouble for the galaxy down the road.

Do you think Disney or Lucasfilm will renew the series? Inside the Magic in the comments down below.

 

 

 

 

 

