Space Mountain Is Next to Close at Disney World

Recent guest reports suggest that Space Mountain could soon cease operations at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Resort guests claim that the Magic Kingdom Park ride is in increasingly worse condition.

Space Mountain is practically ubiquitous at the Disney parks. Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland all operate versions of the indoor roller coaster, some under the name Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain.

Tokyo Disneyland just shuttered its intergalactic Tomorrowland thrill ride–an all-new coaster reportedly called “Space Mountain Earthrise” will reopen in 2027. Shanghai Disneyland is the only Disney park of its kind not to operate a Space Mountain coaster.

Recent Walt Disney World Resort guests claim that Space Mountain feels neglected, suggesting that the Central Florida Disney park ride isn’t safe for guests. Redditor u/Accomplished_Ad5983 recently asked fellow Disney Parks fans if anyone else noticed the beloved roller coaster seemed to be in bad shape:

“Space Mountain Rocking? For real, we love this ride but is it even safe? We rode it and it felt way way faster than normal and our car we swear was rocking side to side which I don’t remember. At some points it felt out of control.”

The only Magic Kingdom Park roller coaster that should rock back and forth is Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Fantasyland. Commenters overwhelmingly said they felt safe on Space Mountain, but agreed that it hasn’t received the maintenance it deserves.

“I trust that while Space Mountain has gotten rough and jenky over the years- that it’s still safe and reliable,” said u/ThePlanets14. “I agree that it could use a refurb.”

“It feels faster than it actually is because you are in the dark,” u/LuciPichu replied. “It actually doesn’t go faster than 30 mph. But I agree it is ROUGH.”

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t publicly indicated that it plans to close Space Mountain.

Walt Disney Imagineers regularly inspect and test attraction safety mechanisms. Disney Park rides have multiple emergency stop features and safety restraints in place to protect guests, even if something goes wrong.

Notify a Disney cast member if you have an unusual experience on a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attraction.

Are there any Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, or Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park attractions that you don't feel comfortable riding?