Disney Officially Erases Space Mountain From Theme Park After 40+ Years

Disney has erased one of its most iconic roller coaster from its theme parks.

In the weeks since Space Mountain’s permanent closure at the Tokyo Disney Resort, fans have watched as the classic coaster slowly gets dismantled. While it’s always hard to see an iconic ride or attraction close, fans have certainly warmed up to the idea of Space Mountain closing, especially considering the ride is set to return in a newer, better version.

The Disney theme parks all notoriously feature some of the world’s most iconic rides and attractions. Attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Haunted Mansion have entertained and thrilled guests for decades, though there’s far more to enjoy than slow-moving dark rides.

Disney’s theme parks are also home to an incredible list of roller coasters, with Space Mountain arguably sitting at the very top. While it certainly is not the most advanced or modern coaster of the bunch, Space Mountain has become synonymous with not just Disney but the theme park industry as a whole.

Space Mountain first opened at the Magic Kingdom in 1975, making it one of the oldest attractions at the Disney theme parks. Due to its popularity, versions of Space Mountain can be found worldwide at various international Disney resorts. Tokyo Disney’s version closed permanently this summer to make way for a completely new and redesigned version.

While Space Mountain closed several weeks ago, the ride has just now been erased from Tokyo Disney in the resort’s latest update.

Disney Erases Space Mountain From Theme Park

Tokyo Disney’s Space Mountain closed forever on July 31, 2024, marking one of the most important and historic days for the Disney theme parks. The ride had been in operation since 1983 and become a staple of Tokyo Disneyland, one of two theme parks at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Nearly a month later, Space Mountain still stands tall above the rest of Tokyo Disneyland, though the attraction is to be demolished soon.

As part of the removal of Space Mountain, the classic roller coaster is no longer visible on the Tokyo Disney Resort app. Fans noticed Space Mountain had been erased from the app over the last several days, sharing their thoughts on social media.

Twitter/X user thehappyzan said, “Goodnight, sweet prince,” in response to seeing Space Mountain removed from the app.

And just like that… Space Mountain has been erased. Goodnight, sweet prince. <Taps plays in the distance>

Space Mountain closed at Tokyo Disney in July, marking an exciting new chapter for the theme park resort. The Oriental Land Company (OLC), which owns and operates the resort separately from The Walt Disney Company, first announced this closure in 2022, a decision that was met with both excitement and uncertainty.

Tokyo Disney is currently in the process of tearing down Space Mountain. Once demolished, the resort will rebuild the coaster from the ground up. This updated version of the ride will feature a brand-new layout and new themed elements.

Most notably, the new version of Space Mountain will feature an incredible new exterior unlike anything Disney guests have seen, as shown in the concept art above.

Tokyo Disney will also overhaul its Tomorrowland area, where Space Mountain is located. This massive undertaking, estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, is expected to be completed in 2027.

Do you enjoy Space Mountain? What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster?