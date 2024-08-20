Tourist Demands Payout From Disney World After Crowd Crush, Claims Mental and Physical Anguish

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World Resort, claiming she was crushed in a “stampede” at Magic Kingdom Park in Central Florida. The Disney Park guest said she suffered permanent physical injury and mental anguish following the incident.

The case follows another lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company that went viral on social media. A widowed husband sued after his wife died of an allergic reaction from a meal at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs. Even though Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t own the third-party restaurant, the filing argued that Disney was responsible for food handling procedures on its property.

Disney initially filed for out-of-court arbitration, citing the “fine print” on two agreements that the couple signed. The first was for a trial of Disney+, and the second was for purchasing Disney Park tickets. Both terms & conditions stated that any legal disputes would be settled out of court.

The Walt Disney Company initially defended its position but backtracked after days of social media backlash. On Monday, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro announced that the Mouse would waive its arbitration claim and allow the matter to go to trial.

NEW: In a new statement about the Raglan Road wrongful death lawsuit, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro says Disney will waive its right to arbitration and will allow the matter to proceed in court to "expedite a resolution for the family." Full statement: pic.twitter.com/ylmaXXOq2Z — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 20, 2024

Now, another disgruntled Walt Disney World Resort guest has requested a jury trial in the Florida courts. Last week, attorneys from Morgan & Morgan filed a negligence lawsuit in Orange County on behalf of Pennsylvania resident Debra O’Steen. O’Steen claimed she visited Magic Kingdom Park on June 25, 2024.

O’Steen’s complaint states that a “crowd of people” rushed past her as she walked on Main Street, U.S.A. The lawsuit claimed the “stampede” “knocked her over” and that Magic Kingdom Park was “packed and extremely busy.” O’Steen argued that Walt Disney World Resort was “negligent” in controlling crowds.

Morgan & Morgan alleged that the Disney Resort guest suffered bodily and terminal injury; mental and physical pain and suffering; disability; disfigurement; hospitalization expenses; and past lost wages. O’Steen is demanding damages and a jury trial.

The lawsuit doesn’t specify if Disney’s Festival of Fantasy Parade or the Happily Ever After Fireworks caused the stampede. Both entertainment offerings took place on June 25.

Walt Disney World Resort employs hundreds of security and front-line Disney cast members to control crowds. Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies are always onsite at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

The Walt Disney Company hasn’t responded publicly to O’Steen’s negligence lawsuit.

