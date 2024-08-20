Disney World To Be Held Responsible for Death at Restaurant

After days of online backlash, The Walt Disney Company has walked back its original plans to pursue arbitration in a wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for the Mouse previously claimed that the plaintiff had agreed to settle all disputes out of court when signing up for a free trial of Disney+ years before the tragic incident.

Dr. Kanokporn “Amy” Tangsuan and her husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, visited Walt Disney World Resort in October 2023. The pair dined at Raglan Road Irish Pub, a Disney Springs restaurant not owned by The Walt Disney Company.

According to the lawsuit filed by Piccolo, Tangsuan informed the restaurant of her dairy and peanut allergies and was reassured that her food was safe to consume. About 45 minutes after dinner, the Disney Park guest collapsed while shopping around Disney Springs. She self-administered an epi-pen and was transported to a local hospital, where she tragically died.

The Orlando medical examiner’s office determined that Tangsuan died accidentally of “anaphylaxis, or a severe allergic reaction,” according to The New York Times.

In his lawsuit, Piccolo claimed Disney had “control and/or right of control” over food safety and allergy management training at Raglan Road Irish Pub, even though they didn’t own the restaurant. The widow asked for damages in excess of $50,000 and requested a trial by jury.

“Disney advertises and represents to the public that food allergies and/or the accommodation of persons with food allergies is a top priority at its parks and resorts,” the lawsuit read.

The Walt Disney Company initially claimed that Piccolo and Tansuan waived their rights to a court battle years prior when they signed up for a free trial of Disney+. Additionally, lawyers argued that they signed another agreement when purchasing Disney Park tickets. The “fine print” terms and conditions for both Disney accounts state that users will settle any legal disputes via arbitration.

The argument garnered widespread backlash online, where users accused Disney of claiming that they could “kill” any guest who signed up for a free Disney+ trial.

The Walt Disney Company initially issued the following response:

“We are deeply saddened by the family’s loss and understand their grief. Given that this restaurant is neither owned nor operated by Disney, we are merely defending ourselves against the plaintiff’s attorney’s attempt to include us in their lawsuit against the restaurant.”

However, the House of Mouse changed its tune on Monday evening and agreed to let the jury trial proceed, waiving its arbitration claim. Theme park and entertainment reporter Scott Gustin shared the following statement from Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro:

“At Disney, we strive to put humanity above all other considerations,” D’Amaro wrote. “With such unique circumstances as the ones in this case, we believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who have experienced such a painful loss. As such, we’ve decided to waive our right to arbitration and have the matter proceed to court.”

It’s unclear when the jury trial will begin. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on the wrongful death lawsuit against Disney.

