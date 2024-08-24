‘Snow White’ Backlash Pulls Characters From Disney Park

If there is one upcoming Disney project that most fans dread, it’s the much-maligned remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) starring Rachel Zegler. While the production has been in hot water for practically years now, Disney is starting to take precautions against fan backlash outside the theater.

Zegler herself has not made any friends during production, nor has she swayed any goodwill from Disney’s loyal fanbase. However, the Disney parks might also be preparing for any form of fan retaliation by changing things at the Walt Disney World Resort as well.

Related: Even the Evil Queen Thinks ‘Snow White’ Is ‘Trash’

Meeting the characters at the Disney parks is a time-honored tradition that has been part of the whole Disney package since Walt’s Day, and rarely do the Imagineers change the characters unless absolutely necessary. After a recent announcement surrounding Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, it seems like not even the original animated classic is safe.

Disney World Drops Seven Dwarfs

As pointed out by @disneywithjen, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Dopey, and Doc will not be at Disney World’s Halloween celebration as they have been in the past, replaced by Donald, Goofy, Daisy, and Minnie in new Halloween attire. While this could be excused by Disney just changing things up, the scandal surrounding Snow White (2025) is just too obvious to ignore.

Related: Disney Villain on Fire at After Hours Event

Starring Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess and Gal Gadot as the infamous Evil Queen, it feels like the remake has been beset by controversy since day one. with many critics calling this new version of Snow White a “woke warrior,” a script that deviates far from Walt Disney’s original vision, and a whole sensitivity debacle surrounding the Seven Dwarfs alone, it feels like a miracle that the film is even being completed at all.

Because of the tremendous amount of bad press, Disney might try to keep any ties to any form of Snow White out of the public eye. Unfortunately for the fans, that also might include the original Walt Disney animated classic.

A Sleeping Death

As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The remake has generated such poor reviews before it even hits theaters that it’s beginning to overshadow what the original did right, and that’s truly a tragic side effect.

Related: Live Action Remake of- Disney’s ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’

The original Snow White was a pioneer in the field of both film and animation. Although it thrived more on emotion than cinematic storytelling, it paved the way for an entire art form that came after.

Not only that, but it was a tremendous gamble on the part of Walt Disney and his entire staff. The entire entertainment industry as we know it might look 50 shades different if it wasn’t for this film, and those involved with the remake have been smearing its legacy.

Related: Apples No Longer Allowed at Disney World, Security Forbids Guest

That doesn’t mean the original characters are going away, but Disney might soon keep them under wraps until the dust settles. Judging by the reception thus far, the studio is just waiting for the axe to fall, the audience’s anger to quell, and the dust to settle before picking up the pieces and moving on. The characters are simply caught in the crossfire.

Do you think the Snow White remake puts other projects in jeopardy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!