Child Wails After Heated Encounter With Mickey Mouse at Disney Theme Park

A recent viral video shows Mickey Mouse colliding with a child at Disneyland Resort. Disney Parks fans blamed the child’s parents for not supervising her in a busy theme park environment.

Character performers bring the Disney magic to life at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. “Face” character performers must resemble their on-screen counterparts and take on speaking roles, like Peter Pan or your favorite Disney Princess. “Fur” character performers embody non-speaking, mascot-style characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Though “fur” character performers don’t have to speak with Disney Park guests, they face a unique set of challenges. Large character heads often have low visibility, and it can be harder to hear through layers of fur. Longstanding rumors of air-conditioned costumes are false–it gets hot in there!

As magical as Disney character interactions can be, accidents can happen anywhere. A Disneyland Resort cast member dressed as Mickey Mouse was recently captured on camera colliding with a toddler. @wayydreyy shared this video on TikTok:

In the short clip, the TikTok user and her party are walking down the middle of the street at Disney California Adventure Park. Mickey Mouse is shortly behind them and waves at the camera.

Suddenly, a little girl runs in front of Mickey Mouse and falls to the ground. Multiple character attendants appear to steady the performer from falling and comfort the upset toddler.

Commenters felt like the little girl’s parents didn’t display enough urgency as Mickey Mouse rushed to apologize to her.

“Mickey cared more,” said @eromo6969.

“Yup,” @wtfnessaxo replied. “Mom is mad she didn’t get the cute video of her toddler having a moment with Mickey.”

Disney Parks fans jokingly wrote that they were happy the Disney cast member was okay, ignoring the child’s reaction.

“Thank god Mickey is okay!” @kikethethroatguy commented.

“Aww poor mickey hope hes okay!!!” @sadbxyyy6 echoed.

