Guests Drowning at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

If you’re headed to Walt Disney World Resort, pack your rain poncho and a fresh pair of socks. Inclement weather is practically a given when visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs.

It might not snow in Central Florida, but Disney Park guests can practically count on rain all year long. As fall approaches, the Disney parks are prepared for hurricane season, which can bring devastating weather like the recent Tropical Storm Debby.

Walt Disney World Resort usually doesn’t shut its doors because of a bit of rain–only a hurricane can close the gates at The Most Magical Place on Earth! However, there are times when guests feel like they’re practically suffocated by water crashing down from the sky.

Redditor u/whoopidoo recently shared a video of rain drowning guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Disney Park guests ran for cover.

Animal Kingdom in the rain

Water flooded the pathway, which was empty of guests. Most Disney Parks rides can operate in the rain, but outdoor attractions like Expedition Everest and Kilimanjaro Safaris must temporarily close due to lightning or otherwise dangerous weather conditions.

While some Disney Parks fans said this storm would’ve sent them running to a restaurant or their Disney Resort hotels, others said this was the perfect time to stick around and enjoy low wait times on popular rides in Africa, Asia, Discovery Island, DinoLand U.S.A., and Pandora – The World of Avatar.

“I’ll actually look at the weather forecasts and if I see rain or heavy rain I’ll make a reservation and head over to [Disney’s Animal Kingdom],” u/Traviscat commented.

“Visiting DAK in the rain is the best. I’ve seen wildebeests, zebras, springboks, giraffes, and more animals running in the rain. I’ve seen the elephants go in the pools during the rain. Sometimes I’ll catch the lions out as it isn’t so hot out. I’ve even cancelled plans and swapped my reservation over to DAK from another park when I see it raining.”

“I really like Animal Kingdom in the rain,” u/deepsleepsheepmeep agreed. “I actually prefer rainy AK to sunny AK.”

Most days in Central Florida, rain rarely lasts more than half an hour. Check the forecast to plan outfit choices, but always expect a shower in the afternoon!

Have you been caught in a storm at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Did you run for shelter or take advantage of short ride lines? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.