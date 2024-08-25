Iconic Disney Castle To Receive Princess Tiana Makeover, Official Timeline Confirmed

Just months remain until Disneyland Resort opens its version of The Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme of Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Walt Disney World Resort premiered its reskinned log flume ride in June. But Princess Tiana fans have more to look forward to as The Walt Disney Company just announced that a piece of New Orleans is on its way to the Disney Dreamlight Valley video game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley first debuted in Early Access mode in late 2022 before premiering free to all players in December 2023. It’s available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, macOS, Apple Arcade, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, the Epic Games store, and Xbox Series X.

This month, Gameloft revealed that its developers are hard at work bringing another free update to Disney Dreamlight Valley. This includes the long-awaited arrival of Princess Tiana to The Dream Castle.

In this sneak peek video, community developer Courtney shared information about the free update and Act 3 of the paid “A Rift In Time” expansion pass.

Princess Tiana is part of the free update, so all players will have access to The Princess and the Frog character. She joins favorites from other Disney and Pixar films like Frozen (2013), Ratatouille (2007), WALL-E (2008), Lilo & Stitch (2002), The Beauty & The Beast (1991), The Little Mermaid (1989), and more.

“Coinciding with her arrival in the Valley, delve into the magic of cooking, help out a little friend in need, and organize an event that’s sure to bring villagers together all throughout the Valley,” Courtney said.

Players can place the iconic Disney Princess’s restaurant, Tiana’s Palace, into their Villages. It’s likely to operate like Chez Remy, which allows players to cook and serve customers. However, the royal Disney character will also operate a meal stall that players can visit to purchase food during their adventures.

“Put on your restauranteur hat and help Tiana get settled as she brings another source of flavor to the Valley,” Courtney added. “…By fostering your friendship with Tiana, you’ll be able to unlock Tiana’s Meal Stall to purchase various dishes to take with you on your adventures.”

The free update will also include an unlockable Star Path with Roaring 20s-inspired clothing and a new outfit for Donald Duck.

Developers also made improvements to Disney Dreamlight Valley. PlayStation players can now utilize crossplay and invite players from other platforms to their Valleys. The content update also includes improvements to the wardrobe and furniture menus.

Senior Community Manager Ryan shared a first look at Act 3 of the “A Rift In Time” expansion pass, “Treasures of Time.” Players who pay for the Eternity Isle add-on must work to defeat Jafar as he sends villagers back in time. Can you save Mickey Mouse before he turns into Steamboat Willie…forever?

Learn where to download Disney Dreamlight Valley here. Expansion packs and other additional content, including the “Cozy Edition,” are available for purchase.

Have you played Disney Dreamlight Valley? Which part of the next free update are you most excited about? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments.