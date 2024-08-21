Josh D’Amaro Saves Face Amidst Deadly Disney Scandal

If you’ve been keeping track of the latest Disney news, you’ll have heard of the tragic death of Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan after an allergy incident at Raglan Road at the Walt Disney World Resort. You’ll also have heard that her husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, is currently suing Disney for damages after Disney and the restaurant were both named responsible, and Josh D’Amaro has come forward with an official statement.

Disney World deaths are rare but not unheard of, but the reason this case has absolutely broken the internet is that Disney’s legal team was apparently trying to use a loophole that stated that because Tangsuan signed up on a Playstation for a free trial of Disney+ in 2019, the terms and conditions state that they agreed to settle any disputes with the company via an arbitration clause.

As the story continues to develop, the Chairman of Disney Experiences shared an update after the company’s lawyers claimed to simply be protecting themselves and the rights of the company and the restaurant.

Disney has been involved in some shady legal dealings before, but the idea that Disney+ terms and conditions grant the company a license to kill is dystopian-level twisted. However, leave it to D’Amaro to save face after being ridiculed and shamed in the courts of public opinion.

Does Disney World “Value Humanity?”

Various reports of the current situation have flooded the internet and social media, describing Disney as a heartless corporation masquerading as a magical entity. While there might be some truth in that statement, Josh D’Amaro recently made the following public statement while Disney does damage control and backtracks on its original legal stance.

D’Amaro stated,

“At Disney, we strive to put humanity above all other considerations. With such unique circumstances as the ones in this case, we believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who have experienced such a painful loss. As such, we’ve decided to waive our right to arbitration and have the matter proceed in court.”

Long story short, the Disney Parks chairman has officially decided to let the wrongful death lawsuit go to court where it is likely that Piccolo will win, and the company will have to comply and pay for damages. However, would this have happened without a direct intervention from the top brass?

Disney has already been struggling with its image lately, and this wouldn’t be the first time D’Amaro has stepped in to play peacekeeper. The chairman has been making a lot of announcements recently that are slowly winning back the fanbase.

At this point, it is unknown when the case will go to trial, but the results will greatly affect how consumers perceive the House of Mouse. Will D’Amaro’s act be enough to salvage Disney’s commitment to humanity?

Now We Wait

The tragic death was, unfortunately, something that could’ve easily been prevented if proper food handling procedures were followed, and Disney/Raglan Road should be held responsible. However, this will likely have a tremendous ripple effect after the dust settles.

Roger Palmer of What’s On Disney Plus said it best in his coverage of the case and D’Amaro’s statement,

“This news doesn’t come as a huge surprise since the negative publicity for Disney+ and Walt Disney World will have caused a lot of damage to the brand. I still wouldn’t be surprised if Disney executives stepped in once the news of the lawsuit went viral, as ultimately, since Disney doesn’t actually own or operate the restaurant, it likely wouldn’t be found at fault anyway. Hopefully, Disney will do the right thing and try to make peace with the family following this tragic accident.”

The story is still developing, but it looks like Disney will have to make a lot of reparations to maintain any sort of good standing with a large portion of its fan base after this. Hopefully, Josh D’Amaro is sincere in his official statement, and the matter will be swiftly resolved.

Is Disney’s chairman genuine, or is he just smiling to save face for the company? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!