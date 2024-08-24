Huge Piece of Disney World History Sold After Several Decades of Operation

More pieces of Disney World history are being sold and hauled off.

As Walt Disney himself stated, Disney theme parks will never truly be “finished” but will always be in a perpetual state of evolution. This is made clear by all of the ongoing projects at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, with Disney announcing several more high-profile projects at its D23 event this August.

Alongside the confirmation of several new films, Disney revealed work had already begun on a brand-new Avatar land in Disneyland, a new Cars land at the Magic Kingdom, and a new area inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. (2001) at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

These projects make sense, considering The Walt Disney Company pledged $60 billion toward its theme parks earlier in 2024, with massive amounts of change set to sweep over every resort. However, this massive change extends far beyond the theme parks, with several Walt Disney World hotels being upgraded and redesigned, including Disney’s iconic Fort Wilderness Resort.

Disney World History Sold and Hauled Off

Disney recently redesigned its Fort Wilderness Resort, specifically the cabins, ditching the classic rustic look traditional log cabins in lieu of a more modern, contemporary design. These newly built cabins opened on July 1, 2024, meaning guests have had nearly two months to enjoy themselves during their Walt Disney World vacation.

However, guests wondering what happened to the original cabins may be in for a shock, as Disney has been selling the cabins to private buyers.

The old Fort Wilderness cabins have been advertised on sites like Facebook, being sold as “limited units.” These units were listed for $50k and were only available to those within 45 minutes of Orlando. While certainly more expensive than a pair of Mickey Ears, this is not that bad of a deal, making for one of the coolest and most useful Disney souvenirs guests can buy.

Not only do they act as a keepsake, but fans can repurpose and use these cabins, allowing the legacy of Disney’s old Fort Wilderness cabins to live on. Another one of these cabins was recently spotted hitting the road.

Reddit user thedanielhill snapped a photo of one of the cabins after it had been sold hitting the highway, presumably being delivered to its new owner.

The reception to Disney’s new Fort Wilderness cabins has not all been positive, with some worrying that the rustic nature of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort has been lost. Similar sentiments have been shared regarding Disney’s new DVC tower at the Polynesian Village, with some comparing the new luxury resort to a “Marriott.”

This is far from the only cabins guests have spotted being hauled off, withs several more being hauled on the highway over the last few months as Disney continues to get rid of them.

What do you think about Disney selling old Fort Wilderness cabins? Would you buy one?