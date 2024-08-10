Dollywood Closure: Resort Will Imminently Refuse Access for Thousands of Guests

A big change is imminent at one of the world’s most iconic theme park destinations as Dollywood will soon refuse to allow thousands of guests to enter.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is a highly anticipated annual event that celebrates the beauty and traditions of autumn in the Southern Appalachian region. Held each fall, the festival features a wide range of activities, entertainment, and special attractions that make it a must-visit for guests of all ages.

However, the arrival of the Harvest Festival brings a string of changes to Dollywood.

Guests should note that commencing on August 11, the Dollywood resort will completely alter its operating hours. Per the official Dollywood calendar, Dollywood will reduce access to guests by closing for two days every week for the next four weeks.

From the week commencing Sunday, August 11, 2024, Dollywood will be closed every Tuesday and Thursday until the Harvest Festival commences on Monday, September 9, 2024.

This means that Dollywood will not be open and available for guests on August 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, and 29, as well as on September 3 and 5. In addition to these park day closures, operating hours will also be reduced almost entirely.

Weekend day operations will remain 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. except from September 7 and 8, which will replicate the hours of Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through the aforementioned period. These hours will be 10 a.m. through 7 p.m., leaving guests with three hours less to experience the attractions and experiences at Dollywood.

When the Harvest Festival commences on Monday, September 9, 2024, operating times will even out across the board. From September 9 through October 28, Dollywood will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s theme park will then close on October 29, 30, and 31 before November and December’s different times come into effect.

Guests may have to suffer through August with less Dollywood action, but the Harvest Festival is a huge time for Dollywood, with lots of offerings for people to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the Harvest Festival is the Great Pumpkin LumiNights Presented by Covenant Health, an enchanting nighttime experience where thousands of intricately carved pumpkins and glowing displays transform Dollywood into a whimsical wonderland.

The illuminated pumpkin displays, which include everything from friendly scarecrows to towering pumpkin sculptures, create a magical atmosphere that is both festive and family-friendly.

The festival also showcases the region’s rich cultural heritage through live music, craft demonstrations, and traditional Appalachian arts.

Guests can enjoy performances by local musicians, with genres ranging from bluegrass to gospel, adding a lively soundtrack to the festival. Additionally, skilled artisans demonstrate their crafts, offering handmade items that capture the spirit of the mountains.

Seasonal food offerings are another big draw at the Harvest Festival, with Dollywood’s renowned Southern cuisine taking center stage. Guests can savor fall-inspired dishes like hearty soups, pumpkin treats, and apple-based desserts alongside the park’s signature foods like cinnamon bread.

Overall, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival celebrates the season, blending the vibrant colors of fall, the sounds of Appalachian music, and the warmth of Southern hospitality into an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Dollywood will hopefully seek a smooth season after weather-related and water main closures displaced guests from the theme park resort over the past few months.

Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a popular theme park co-owned by country music icon Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment.

Since its opening in 1986, it has become one of the top tourist destinations in the United States, drawing millions of visitors annually. The 160-acre park offers a mix of traditional amusement park attractions and Southern Appalachian culture, rivaling Walt Disney World Resort in its appeal.

Not only that, but a recent study published by Derbyshire Live revealed that thousands of music enthusiasts and industry fans have Dolly Parton’s flagship theme park on their dream destination bucket lists.

Dollywood features a variety of rides, including thrilling roller coasters like the Lightning Rod and Wild Eagle, as well as family-friendly water attractions at Dollywood’s Splash Country.

The park is also known for its live entertainment, which showcases local talent and celebrates the region’s cultural heritage. Seasonal festivals and events, such as the aforementioned Harvest Festival and Smoky Mountain Christmas, further enhance the visitor experience, making Dollywood a year-round destination.

The park also emphasizes Southern cuisine, offering dishes that highlight traditional Appalachian flavors, with famous offerings like the world-renowned cinnamon bread and barbecue options.

Dollywood’s dedication to hospitality, culture, and entertainment reflects Dolly Parton‘s vision for celebrating her home region. As for the American treasure herself, May 24, 2024, was a special day for the singer with the opening of The Dolly Parton Experience.

“Located in the former Adventures in Imagination area, this expansive interactive museum project is three times the size of its predecessor, the Chasing Rainbows Museum,” as Inside the Magic previously reported. “The Dolly Parton Experience promises to immerse guests in interactive elements that recreate Dolly’s journey from Locust Ridge to stages worldwide.”

Guests can extend their visit by staying at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa or the newly opened HeartSong Lodge & Resort, both of which offer easy access to the great Great Smoky Mountain range in which Dollywood finds its home.

Were you aware of these Dollywood closures in August? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!