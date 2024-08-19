Official Disney Park Closure Leads to Swift Guest Evacuation, Effective Immediately

Things are looking bleak for one Disney park, as its operating hours have been significantly reduced due to declining attendance.

When Walt Disney envisioned Disneyland, he likely anticipated growth, but perhaps not on the scale we see today. Visitors can now explore Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in the U.S., along with several Disney theme parks abroad, including Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland, many of which boast multiple parks for guests to enjoy.

The launch of Disneyland Paris in 1992 marked a pivotal moment in Disney’s global expansion. Led by then-CEO Michael Eisner, the project aimed to bring the magic of the original Disneyland in California to Europe. However, the realization of this ambitious vision was met with numerous challenges.

Initially, the park faced a rough reception from both locals and tourists. Critics claimed that the park’s American-centric themes were out of place in the heart of Europe. Economic difficulties in France during the early 1990s further compounded the park’s struggles. Attendance numbers fell short of expectations, and financial losses mounted.

The park’s reputation was further damaged by labor disputes and operational issues, leading to negative publicity and a decline in visitor confidence. These challenges forced Disney to rethink its strategy and adapt to the European market.

A turning point came in the late 1990s when Disneyland Paris underwent a significant transformation. The park invested heavily in new attractions, entertainment offerings, and accommodations, while making a concerted effort to embrace European culture and traditions. This shift resulted in a more authentic and appealing experience for visitors.

The introduction of popular franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, coupled with the park’s commitment to immersive storytelling and theming, revitalized Disneyland Paris. Additionally, the expansion to include Walt Disney Studios Park broadened the park’s appeal to a wider audience.

Today, Disneyland Paris is a thriving entertainment destination, drawing millions of visitors each year. Despite its rocky start, the park’s eventual success is a testament to the power of adaptation and resilience. The lessons learned from Disneyland Paris have undoubtedly influenced Disney’s future international ventures.

However, it seems that the park is experiencing a downturn once again, with a steady decline in visitors.

The recent conclusion of the Olympic Games in Paris, following an emotionally charged closing ceremony, drew millions of sports enthusiasts from around the world. However, it appears that the festivities overshadowed Disneyland Paris Resort, as wait times and crowd levels plummeted at the Parisian Disney destination.

Despite the influx of tourists to Paris, and Disneyland Paris being just a short train ride away, it seems that the Olympic games were too captivating for visitors to miss. Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure World) are struggling with attendance.

Recent reports have shown that the parks are experiencing unusually low wait times, with 15 minutes being the highest reported—a shockingly low figure.

This downturn is particularly unfortunate in 2024, as 2023 saw Disneyland Paris reaching new heights.

While Disney does not disclose the earnings of individual parks in its quarterly reports, the financial performance of Disneyland Paris is detailed in the accounts of Euro Disney Associés, its French parent company, and a wholly owned Disney subsidiary.

Revenue rose by 23.5% to an all-time high of $3.1 billion (€2.9 billion) in the year ending September 30, 2023.

Net profits reached $174.4 million (€161 million), a significant turnaround from a $50.9 million (€47 million) loss the previous year. Additionally, Disneyland Paris paid Disney royalties of $169 million (€156 million) for the use of its brands and characters.

The profit increase was driven by higher attendance and increased prices for premium park tickets, along with improved performance in the resort’s entertainment district and hotels, which are themed after various U.S. regions.

The hotels, managed by a separate Disney-owned company, generated $107.3 million (€99 million) in operating profit on $690 million (€637 million) in revenue last year.

The bulk of the revenue comes from the flagship Disneyland Park and the neighboring movie-themed Walt Disney Studios, which, according to data from infrastructure analysts AECOM, attracted 15.3 million guests in 2022.

Even with the debut of Deadpool and Wolverine at Avenger’s Campus, the low wait times indicate that those who previously visited Paris were focused on the Olympic Games and did not take a day to visit Disneyland Paris—a likely disappointing outcome for the park.

Disneyland Paris Alters Hours of Operation

Today, another change has come to the park as attendance has slowed down, the hours of operation have officially shrunk. Cave 0f Wonders took to X to share a reminder:

“✨ ⏰ Reminder: from 08/19, Disneyland Park 🏰 will no longer close at 10:30 p.m. but at 10 p.m. ✨”

So, if you are planning on visiting the European theme park, you will now get 30 minutes less time to enjoy the magic.

Disneyland Paris’ Challenges as of Late

Unfortunately, it appears that Disneyland Paris was already on a downward trajectory before recent low-crowd challenges emerged.

Interestingly, we’ve also noticed shorter wait times at Walt Disney World Resort, where many guests have expressed frustration that the constant price increases have made it financially unmanageable to plan a vacation.

Known for its enchanting Disney magic, Disneyland Paris has recently encountered difficulties related to park capacity, leading to guest dissatisfaction and emphasizing the need for more effective crowd management strategies.

Recent audio announcements advising visitors to delay their trip to Walt Disney Studios Park until later in the day are not isolated incidents. Last summer, similar issues arose, leading to access restrictions during peak hours. This recurring problem of capacity limitations highlights the urgent need for proactive solutions to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all guests.

The reopening of the extensively refurbished Disneyland Hotel has only added to the capacity challenges. The influx of visitors eager to experience the newly updated hotel exceeded expectations, resulting in logistical difficulties. Even paying guests faced challenges in gaining entry, underscoring the need for better crowd control measures within the hotel itself.

Compounding these issues, much of Disney Village is currently undergoing a major construction transformation, contributing to the less-than-magical sight of construction walls throughout the resort.

Massive Announcements: What is Coming to Disneyland Paris!

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, held in Anaheim, CA, from August 9 to August 11, 2024, Disney fans worldwide were treated to exciting updates from Disneyland Paris during the Horizons: Disney Experience Showcase on August 10. Among the highlights was the announcement of the very first immersive attraction and themed area inspired by the much-loved The Lion King franchise. This new addition, set to open after the debut of World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World in 2026, will immerse visitors in the world of Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, and other beloved characters. This news is part of a broader transformation of Disneyland Paris, which continues to enhance its status as Europe’s premier tourist destination. In addition to the The Lion King experience, guests can anticipate an all-new nighttime spectacular over Adventure Bay in Disney Adventure World, as well as a brand-new nighttime show at Disneyland Park, launching in January 2025. Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, revealed the plans for an extraordinary new area at Disneyland Paris dedicated to The Lion King, a franchise adored globally, with a particularly strong following in Europe. This immersive area will transport guests to the African savanna, allowing them to experience Simba’s adventures firsthand. The centerpiece will be a water-based attraction that takes visitors beneath Pride Rock, following Simba’s journey from cub to king. The area will also feature opportunities to meet Disney characters, themed dining experiences, and unique shopping options, ensuring a memorable visit for guests of all ages. Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris, expressed her excitement about unveiling this new immersive area at Disney Adventure World, marking another significant milestone in the park’s ongoing transformation. She emphasized that this Lion King area, inspired by a story that has touched the hearts of generations, will be exclusive to Disneyland Paris, giving guests the rare chance to explore the Pride Lands alongside their favorite characters. Drawing inspiration from the African savanna and key moments from The Lion King, this new area will push the boundaries of themed entertainment with its meticulous attention to detail and cutting-edge attraction that seamlessly blends a spectacular water experience with advanced Audio-Animatronics® technology. With construction slated to begin next year, the Pride Lands near Adventure Bay will take the resort’s evolution to new heights. Michel Den Dulk, Portfolio Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, shared his enthusiasm for bringing the emotional depth of The Lion King to life in this innovative attraction, allowing guests to relive the magic of the film in a completely immersive way at Disneyland Paris. Before the Lion King area opens, Disney Adventure World will introduce several new experiences, including the Adventure Way promenade, the family-friendly Raiponce Tangled Spin ride, The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge offering breathtaking views over Adventure Bay, and the much-anticipated Frozen-themed land. In the same year, a spectacular new nighttime show will debut over Adventure Bay, featuring a dazzling combination of water screens, fountains, special effects, and cutting-edge drone choreography. In collaboration with France-based Official Technology Provider Dronisos, Disneyland Paris is also developing the first-ever water-drones specifically for this show, ensuring each day at Disney Adventure World ends on a high note. These new additions will nearly double the park’s footprint, ushering in a new era of creativity and imagination. When the Kingdom of Arendelle opens its gates in 2026, visitors will not only enjoy the new Frozen Ever After attraction but also immerse themselves in themed shopping, dining, and royal encounters with Anna and Elsa. As 2025 kicks off, Disneyland Park will introduce a brand-new nighttime spectacular featuring a blend of iconic Disney songs and projections onto Sleeping Beauty Castle. This new show will combine cutting-edge projections, fountains, and an original score, pushing the boundaries set by previous nighttime spectacles like Disney Dreams! and Disney Illuminations. For the first time, Main Street, U.S.A. will also be part of the show, with Disney Animation and Pixar stories coming to life on the iconic street, creating a truly immersive experience for all visitors.