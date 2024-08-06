Disney Park Ride Collapses on Guests, Video Released of Incident

Last weekend, guests captured a terrifying ride malfunction on video at Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

Walt Disney Imagineers work tirelessly to maintain attractions at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. But issues are inevitable when decades-old rides take on thousands of guests daily.

Most Disney Park attractions close temporarily because of guest behavior, not mechanical issues. Even the most technologically advanced rides must emergency stop when guests drop loose items on the tracks or jump out, like last year’s “it’s a small world” streaker.

Occasionally, though, mechanical issues force Disney cast members to evacuate guests from attractions. Last weekend, two guests were first-hand witnesses to a technical error on Alice in Wonderland, a slow-moving dark ride in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.

On Sunday, TikTok user @amanda_explores_disney shared this video of her party on board the 66-year-old Southern California Disney Park attraction. At the clip’s start, the “caterpillar” in front of the guests appears a little too close for comfort.

After the caterpillar ahead of theirs made it into the indoor section of the Alice in Wonderland ride, the doors didn’t have enough time to reset and reopen. Their ride vehicle slammed into the wooden doorway and came to a sudden halt.

“Just got smacked by the door on Alice in Wonderland,” the Disney Park guest said. “Oh my god.”

A Disney cast member on a loudspeaker interrupted her, notifying guests to stay seated and wait for assistance. The attraction’s overhead lights immediately turned on.

The Disney Park guest said their caterpillar felt unusual before the incident.

“It was kind of jumpy throughout the ride,” she explained.

Both guests were unharmed and ultimately enjoyed their unique Alice in Wonderland experience.

“We’re going to get an in-show exit on Alice in Wonderland,” @amanda_explores_disney concluded. “… We’re going to have to go through the tunnel. Yay!”

It’s unclear how long Alice in Wonderland was down after last weekend’s incident. The Disneyland Resort attraction operated normally at

