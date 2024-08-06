Disney World Ferry Boat Malfunctions During Storm, Hundreds of Guests at Risk

A sobering video posted on TikTok last weekend shows the moment that hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort guests almost didn’t make it off a Magic Kingdom Park ferry boat during a storm.

Inclement weather is no stranger to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs. Thunderstorms are an everyday occurrence at Walt Disney World Resort, especially during summertime. Many Central Florida locals trust Disney Resort hotels more than their own homes during a hurricane warning.

This week, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and other Florida theme parks are bracing for impact as Tropical Storm Debby heads inland. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park closed in preparation for the storm, and outdoor Walt Disney World Resort attractions are expected to shut down temporarily.

Last week, guests got a sneak peek at the terrifying weather that Debby will bring. TikTok user @magical_mama3 shared this video of a ferryboat struggling to dock in the Seven Seas Lagoon:

The rocky water prevented the boat from safely docking.

The boat’s captain pulled back and waited on the tumultuous waters before eventually deboarding guests.

“Does anyone else get anxious about riding the ferry? Witnessing this boat struggle to dock due to strong winds and waves didn’t help!” the Disney Park guest wrote. “Thankfully, it eventually docked safely after a while of waiting on the water. New fear unlocked.”

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The ferry boat, as well as Disney cast members and guests on board, appeared to be unharmed.

Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t operate the Monorail, Disney Skyliner, or water transportation if inclement weather poses a threat. Shuttle buses are provided as alternate transportation when other options shut down.

Have you ever gotten caught in a storm at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney's Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs?