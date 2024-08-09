Orlando’s Top International Gateway Introduces First-Ever Initiative, Will Directly Impact Millions of Disney Guests

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has unveiled a new policy that will directly impact thousands of future Walt Disney World Resort vacations.

Orlando International Airport Introduces New Initiative That Will Impact Disney World Vacations

When Disney World guests land at MCO, they usually head towards the rid-sharing location to get an Uber or a Lift. Others will have family or friends come to pick them up. However, some will rush to the rental car kiosk to find the best option to cruise around Central Florida while heading to the theme parks.

Those folks also have to deal with the pesky high costs of paying tolls when traveling. Tolls can add up when you’re already paying for theme park tickets to one of the most magical places on Earth. Thankfully, MCO has a brand-new solution to help those renting cars get to Disney World.

As Disney continues to hike up those costs, MCO is looking to assist guests heading to Disney World or Universal by introducing a new format that will give folks a chance to weigh out their options and pay those tolls in a way that will save them money. So, what is this new initiative that will give Disney World guests a better choice for paying for tolls and saving money along the way?

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) has announced an expanded distribution of its Visitor Toll Pass™ program at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The program, a groundbreaking toll payment solution for travelers, now offers additional pick-up and drop-off locations across Terminals A, B, and C, making it more accessible for the millions of visitors passing through the airport each year.

The Visitor Toll Pass™, a temporary toll pass designed for rental car customers, provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional car toll programs.

With this pass, drivers can save up to 80% on toll costs, a significant benefit given the extensive network of toll roads that crisscross Central Florida. Unlike rental car toll programs that often come with hidden fees and extra charges, the Visitor Toll Pass™ ensures drivers pay the lowest toll rates available throughout Florida without additional costs.

The program’s expansion within MCO is set to significantly enhance the visitor experience, particularly for those renting vehicles for their stay in Central Florida.

Visitors can now pick up their Visitor Toll Pass™ at any of the six designated locations spread across Terminals A, B, and C. This increased availability means more travelers can easily access the pass, bypassing the need to rely on costly rental car toll programs. To use the Visitor Toll Pass™, travelers must first download the free Visitor Toll Pass™ app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The app allows users to make reservations anywhere in just a few minutes. Following the straightforward on-screen instructions, users can input their trip and rental car information, enabling them to pick up the pass upon arrival at MCO. The app also offers features such as trip and toll activity updates, ensuring that users are kept informed throughout their journey.

Once they have their Visitor Toll Pass™, customers are advised to decline any toll programs their rental car company offers. By adding their rental car’s license plate number to the app, users can easily activate the pass by hanging it on the vehicle’s rearview mirror. This simple setup allows for seamless travel through Florida’s toll roads without the need to stop or worry about incurring unexpected charges.

For the millions of tourists flocking to Walt Disney World Resort and other popular Central Florida attractions, the Visitor Toll Pass™ is poised to be a game-changer. Many visitors, especially those from out-of-state or international travelers, may not be familiar with Florida’s extensive toll road system. The pass simplifies toll payments and offers substantial savings, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious travelers.

Given Walt Disney World guests’ heavy reliance on rental cars, especially families and larger groups, the ability to save money on tolls can have a noticeable impact on their overall vacation expenses. With Visitor Toll Pass™, guests can allocate those savings to other aspects of their trip, such as dining, entertainment, or merchandise within the parks.

Reducing toll-related stress also enhances the overall experience, allowing visitors to focus more on enjoying their time at Walt Disney World and less on navigating toll road fees.

At the end of their stay, returning the Visitor Toll Pass™ is as convenient as picking it up. Travelers simply drop the pass into one of the 14 return drop boxes located throughout Orlando International Airport.

This hassle-free return process ensures that the toll pass is quickly returned without any last-minute complications. The tolls incurred during the trip are then billed to the customer’s credit card associated with the pass, with no additional fees or surprise charges.

As the first program in the United States, the Visitor Toll Pass™ is part of CFX’s broader effort to enhance the visitor experience in Central Florida. With more than 200 miles of local toll roads, the region’s infrastructure can be challenging for tourists.

By providing a cost-effective and user-friendly toll payment solution, CFX addresses a key concern for visitors and helps to make Central Florida an even more attractive travel destination.