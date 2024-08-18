Disney Releases Heartfelt Statement Thanking Franchise Fans

Disney has acquired many properties by now — from James Cameron’s Avatar franchise to Lucasfilm’s Star Wars — but perhaps none has been so immediately profitable for the company as Marvel Studios, headed by President Kevin Feige.

Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who previously portrayed Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is once again set to reshape the Marvel movie landscape with this new Deadpool film, which is currently thriving in theaters.

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers stepping down, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has embarked on a new chapter known as the Multiverse Saga.

During Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios, alongside Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Wade Wilson) and his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/Logan), revealed that the highly anticipated third installment of the Deadpool series, originally titled Deadpool 3, would be reimagined as Deadpool & Wolverine, under the direction of Shawn Levy.

Thank You, Marvel Fans

As The Hollywood Reporter (THR) has reported, The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios has produced its biggest R-rated hit yet — in fact, it’s the GOAT (AKA the greatest of all time). It officially “finished Thursday with a global tally of $1.086 billion”, which includes “$516.8 million domestically and $568.8 million internationally.”

As a result, Disney’s Marvel Studios and Marvel President Kevin Feige have come forward to personally thank Marvel fans and audiences for this milestone. Deadpool & Wolverine was successful in edging out Mel Gibson’s 20-year-old The Passion of the Christ and 2019’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, as well as last year’s Oppenheimer starring another Marvel mainstay, Robert Downey Jr.

Feige shared this funny message on official Marvel social media, “from the desk of Kevin Feige”:

From the desk of Kevin Feige. #DeadpoolAndWolverine (Text in image) Thanks for making Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie the biggest of all time.

It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it.

All those conversations were worth it!

Kevin Feige

The center letter is placed in front of various cheeky cartoon sketches of both Wolverine and Deadpool, the film’s logo as a two-sided heart necklace laid on the desk, as well as a “letter” behind everything addressed to “Whom It May Concern”, which references the joke from the film about Feige and Disney being particularly uptight about any references to the use of recreational drugs, particularly cocaine.

The “letter,” therefore, provides a list of hilarious slang terms that may be used to refer to the “aforementioned illegal substance,” such as “Booger Sugar, Nose Beers, Bolivian Marching Powder, Forrest Bump, Snorp, Sniffy Lube, Nose Line,” and many more.

Despite the irreverent tone, it’s clear that Feige seems genuinely thankful for the support that this somewhat risky (but yet corporate and investor-friendly), cameo-laden Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel film.

The sequel to Deadpool 2 (2018), now titled Deadpool & Wolverine, will bring back Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine. The film is expected to introduce several key X-Men characters into the MCU.

Directed by Shawn Levy, who previously collaborated with Reynolds on Free Guy (2021), this installment will integrate its heroes into the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now rebranded as 20th Century Studios.

Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine ahead.

Channing Tatum (Gambit), Jennifer Garner (Elektra) from Elektra (2005) and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003), Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Dafne Keen (X-23) will also return, closing the chapter on the 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise under Disney.

The film will also feature fun cameos, including Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Justice League) as an alternate universe Wolverine, and Chris Evans reprising his role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Fantastic Four)