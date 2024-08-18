Marvel’s Ghost Rider, Daredevil Cut by Disney

What was meant to be, no longer is.

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers stepping down, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has entered a new era called the Multiverse Saga.

During Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios, along with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Wade Wilson) and his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/Logan), announced that the highly anticipated third installment of the Deadpool series, originally titled Deadpool 3, would be reimagined as Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy.

Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who previously played Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is once again set to reshape the Marvel movie landscape with this new Deadpool film, which is currently performing strongly in theaters.

The latest reveal from a Marvel employee has confirmed that Ben Affleck’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock from Daredevil (2003) and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider/Johnny Blaze from 2007’s Ghost Rider were meant to be in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine based on this early concept art which was revealed on Marvel concept artist Rodney Fuentebella‘s Instagram.

It appears that during the development of the film, these characters got axed at some point. It’s possible that Disney are saving Nicolas Cage for the new Ghost Rider reboot that’s reportedly in the works, and Affleck’s Daredevil to have some sort of meeting or team-up with the MCU’s Daredevil played by Charlie Cox.

With the Multiverse ever-expanding, until it (likely) all comes to a head at the hands of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom/Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you think of Affleck’s Daredevil and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider being cut from the final Deadpool & Wolverine plan?

The sequel to Deadpool 2 (2018), Deadpool 3, now known as Deadpool & Wolverine, will see Ryan Reynolds returning as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine. The film is expected to introduce several key X-Men characters into the MCU.

Directed by Shawn Levy, who also helmed Free Guy (2021) starring Reynolds, this installment will integrate its heroes into the MCU’s ongoing Multiverse Saga, following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now rebranded as 20th Century Studios.

Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine ahead.

Channing Tatum (Gambit), Jennifer Garner (Elektra) from Elektra (2005) and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003), Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Dafne Keen (X-23) will also return, bringing the 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise to a close under Disney.

Additionally, there are some fun cameos, including Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Justice League) as an alternate universe Wolverine, and Chris Evans reprising his role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Fantastic Four).