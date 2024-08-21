“Dangerous” Activity Leaves Already-Planned Disney World Vacations in Jeopardy

If you’ve got a vacation planned to Walt Disney World Resort in the coming months, you should know about the latest developments.

Planning a Disney World vacation involves a myriad of tasks that require careful attention to detail. From booking flights and securing accommodations to making dining reservations and selecting Lightning Lane Passes, every aspect of the trip needs to be meticulously planned to ensure a magical experience.

There’s also the excitement of creating an itinerary that includes must-see Disney park attractions, character meet-and-greets, and perhaps even a special event like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park or EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival. Amid all these preparations, you also have to consider the logistics of transportation, park hopping strategies, and ensuring everyone in your party has the appropriate tickets and MagicBands.

It’s a labor of love that pays off when you see the joy on your loved ones’ faces.

However, the planning process can become even more challenging when the tropics are active, especially during hurricane season.

Suddenly, the excitement of an upcoming trip is clouded by concerns over weather forecasts and potential travel disruptions. You might find yourself constantly checking the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center and reevaluating your plans as new information comes in.

Flights could be delayed or canceled, and outdoor activities might need to be rescheduled or replaced with indoor alternatives. It’s an added layer of stress that requires flexibility and patience, but with proper preparation and a positive mindset, you can still enjoy a memorable Disney World vacation, rain or shine.

As we approach the rest of Hurricane season—which lasts through November 30, 2024—we have good news and bad news to share. First, the good news: The Atlantic is currently quiet.

According to reports from The Weather Channel, the Atlantic will quiet briefly following the development of Ernesto. Florida was already hit by Hurricane Debby, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on August 5 before making its way up the southeast as a Tropical Storm. It did not cause any major closures for Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort.

However, The Weather Channel also notes that this “quiet period” will not last very long.

“This lull won’t last long,” TWC’s Jonathan Erdman said. “Expect the Atlantic to resume generating storms possibly as soon as early September.”

WESH’s Eric Burris also reported that developments are “highly likely” at the end of this month to early September. Burris notes that these are “also hinting that this would be something we will all need to watch.”

Ensembles continue showing it, and the long range outlook for the tropics shows a now high likelihood of some development late this month to early next month. Ensembles are also hinting that this would be something we will all need to watch… pic.twitter.com/o9sd4lo9wj — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 20, 2024

If you have a vacation planned for Walt Disney World in late August through mid-September, we would recommend continuing to keep your eyes on new developments in relation to the weather forecast.

Just for reference, Disney World has only closed its doors a handful of times due to hurricanes, underscoring the rarity and severity of such events. Most recently, the parks closed in September 2022 as Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.

Prior to that, in 2019, Disney World temporarily shut down due to Hurricane Dorian, which threatened the state with its powerful storm surge and destructive winds. Another significant closure occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma swept through, prompting the parks to close for two full days.

How to navigate a Disney World vacation during Hurricane season

Always Keep Up with the Latest Trackings and Make Informed Decisions on Your Travel : Stay informed about the weather by regularly checking updates from reliable sources like the National Hurricane Center. This will help you decide whether it’s safe to travel or if you should adjust your plans.

: Stay informed about the weather by regularly checking updates from reliable sources like the National Hurricane Center. This will help you decide whether it’s safe to travel or if you should adjust your plans. Be Patient and Understand That Flights May Be Delayed/Canceled : Hurricanes can disrupt travel plans, so be prepared for possible delays or cancellations. Keep in touch with your airline, and consider travel insurance for added peace of mind.

: Hurricanes can disrupt travel plans, so be prepared for possible delays or cancellations. Keep in touch with your airline, and consider travel insurance for added peace of mind. Bring a Poncho : Florida weather can be unpredictable, especially during hurricane season. A lightweight poncho can keep you dry and comfortable during sudden rain showers.

: Florida weather can be unpredictable, especially during hurricane season. A lightweight poncho can keep you dry and comfortable during sudden rain showers. Stay in a Disney Resort: If a hurricane does approach, Disney resorts are well-prepared and equipped to keep guests safe and entertained. Staying on-site also means you can quickly return to your room if the weather takes a turn.

Utilize Indoor Attractions : Focus on enjoying Disney’s many indoor attractions, shows, and dining experiences. Parks like EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have plenty of indoor options to keep you entertained, even in inclement weather.

: Focus on enjoying Disney’s many indoor attractions, shows, and dining experiences. Parks like EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have plenty of indoor options to keep you entertained, even in inclement weather. Pack Light and Waterproof : In addition to a poncho, consider bringing waterproof bags for your electronics and other valuables. Lightweight, quick-drying clothing can also make your day more comfortable if you get caught in the rain.

: In addition to a poncho, consider bringing waterproof bags for your electronics and other valuables. Lightweight, quick-drying clothing can also make your day more comfortable if you get caught in the rain. Take Advantage of Shorter Lines : If the weather is just rainy and not severe, you might find that the lines for popular attractions are shorter, as some guests may leave the park early. This can be an excellent opportunity to enjoy more rides with less waiting time.

: If the weather is just rainy and not severe, you might find that the lines for popular attractions are shorter, as some guests may leave the park early. This can be an excellent opportunity to enjoy more rides with less waiting time. Stay Flexible: Have a backup plan for outdoor activities. If you plan to visit a water park or outdoor show, be ready to switch gears and explore indoor attractions or enjoy resort amenities like spas or themed restaurants.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest tropical developments throughout the rest of Hurricane season.