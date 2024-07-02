Another Pirates of the Caribbean Ceases Operations Amid Calls To Cancel “Offensive” Ride

Amid calls to close Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, one version of the ride unexpectedly shut down. Multiple guests impacted by the operational change shared their experiences on social media.

For decades, Pirates of the Caribbean has entertained Disney Park guests worldwide. The boat ride inspired the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise starring Johnny Depp, which came full circle when Walt Disney Imagineers added Captain Jack Sparrow animatronics to the attraction.

Walt Disney Imagineering made a much more controversial change to Pirates of the Caribbean in the late 2010s. They removed an outdated bride auction scene, turning sexualized and objectified female animatronics into independent pirates. Most Disney Parks fans accepted the update, but some felt the historic ride shouldn’t change.

Still, some Disney Parks guests feel uncomfortable with Pirates of the Caribbean in its current state. In 2023, one woman amassed attention online after she stated that she felt ogled by the male animatronics.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” the Disney Park guest said. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Amid ongoing maintenance issues on Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, some fans are concerned that the Disney parks plan to remove the attraction. Rumors intensified when Disneyland Park removed a Pirates of the Caribbean scene from its version of Fantasmic! and Magic Kingdom Park permanently closed its adjacent Adventureland restaurant, Tortuga Tavern.

As the United States versions of the dark ride break down with increased frequently, the problems with Pirates of the Caribbean have spread overseas. This week, two Disneyland Paris Resort guests shared videos of themselves stuck on the attraction–it’s unclear if they were from the same incident.

The first video from @lennys.realm shows Pirates of the Caribbean with the lights on. Disney cast members on shore instructed guests to stay seated until explicitly instructed to evacuate, while others waded through the water to pull boats closer to evacuation points.

The second clip by @rubykirkbride07 showed students stuck on a Pirates of the Caribbean boat with their teachers.

It’s unclear if these guests evacuated Pirates of the Caribbean or if the ride re-started. The attraction’s lights were still off when the guest recorded their video.

Pirates of the Caribbean re-opened following these incidents and had resumed normal operations at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you evacuated the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, or Tokyo Disneyland? In the comments, share your experience with Inside the Magic.