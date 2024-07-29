Jenna Ortega Leak: Involvement in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

A leak involving acclaimed actress Jenna Ortega has interesting ties to Netflix’s hit television series Stranger Things.

Jenna Ortega has quickly become one of Hollywood’s rising stars, particularly with her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday (2022). Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic character, reimagined by Tim Burton, received widespread acclaim, catapulting her into the spotlight and establishing her as a significant figure in contemporary pop culture.

Ortega began her acting career at a young age, debuting in minor roles in television series such as CSI: NY and Rob. She gained early recognition for her role as the Vice President’s daughter in Iron Man 3 (2013) and a part in Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013). Her significant breakthrough came with the role of young Jane in the critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin (2014-2019), which showcased her talent and versatility.

Ortega’s transition to more mature roles began with her portrayal of Harley Diaz in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle(2016-2018), which earned her an Imagen Award for Best Young Actor – Television. Following this, she took on the role of Ellie Alves in Netflix’s thriller series You (2019), further proving her ability to handle complex characters.

Ortega’s performance as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday has been a pivotal point in her career. The series, which follows the dark and enigmatic teenage daughter of the Addams Family as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy, has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

Ortega’s embodiment of Wednesday’s morbid charm and wit has resonated with audiences, making her a household name and securing her position as a leading actress in the industry.

Interestingly, Ortega’s rise through Wednesday ties her to another of Netflix’s flagship series, Stranger Things.

Many speculate that Wednesday could become Netflix’s next major series once Stranger Things concludes, likely with Season 5 being released in either late 2025 or 2026.. This connection is further deepened by Ortega’s involvement in the upcoming Beetlejuice 2, where she plays Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, alongside Winona Ryder.

Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, had a clause in her contract ensuring her participation in Beetlejuice 2 if it ever materialized. This clause is particularly intriguing, highlighting Ryder’s deep connection to the Beetlejuice franchise and her willingness to balance commitments between two major projects.

The relationship between Ryder and Ortega on the set of Beetlejuice 2 adds an intriguing layer to their connection. Ryder’s experience and iconic status from her early career, including her role in the original Beetlejuice (1988), contrasts with Ortega’s fresh and rapidly ascending career. Their dynamic on set, playing mother and daughter, is anticipated to bring a unique chemistry that blends nostalgia with a contemporary twist.

Now, a new report from ScreenRant gives even more insight into the relationship between Ortega’s character, Astrid, and Ryder’s character, Lydia.

“Astrid does not believe in her mother’s ability to communicate with the dead,” ScreenRant shares. “This appears to relate to the fact that Lydia has been unable to contact the person who would mean the most to their family. Astrid lost her father to a tragic and unexpected accident, and her mother is seemingly focused on telling people that she can talk to the dead instead of consoling her child. This places Astrid in a similar position to Lydia in the 1988 Beetlejuice.”

It’s extremely interesting to see how these two have crossed paths and how the Beetlejuice franchise as a whole had such an impact on Ryder’s ability to film Stranger Things.

Stranger Things has been a powerhouse for Netflix, with a cast that has become immensely popular. The series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink, among others.

The show’s blend of horror, science fiction, and 1980s nostalgia has garnered a massive following and critical acclaim. Ryder’s role as Joyce Byers has been a cornerstone of the series, bringing emotional depth and resilience to the storyline.

The upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things, confirmed to be its last by the Duffer Brothers, may pass the baton to series like Wednesday to carry Netflix’s torch forward. Ortega’s growing prominence suggests she will play a crucial role in this transition, continuing to captivate audiences with her performances.

Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams has not only solidified her status in Hollywood but also intertwined her journey with iconic figures and series like Stranger Things. The anticipation for her role in Beetlejuice 2 alongside Winona Ryder highlights a fascinating convergence of past and present, promising to deliver memorable performances and strengthen her position as a significant figure in the entertainment industry.

Both Stranger Things and Wednesday are streaming on Netflix.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to be released on September 6, 2024.