Millie Bobby Brown Explains Leaving ‘Stranger Things’, Show Discontinued

As fans slowly wait for the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5, Millie Bobby Brown is eyeing the end of her time with the show.

Millie Bobby Brown has become a household name, thanks to her iconic portrayal of Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things (2016).

Since her debut in the series, Brown has captivated audiences with her powerful performance, bringing to life a character who is both vulnerable and immensely strong. As Stranger Things enters its final phase, Brown has opened up in interviews about her readiness to move on from the series that skyrocketed her to fame.

In a candid interview with Glamour magazine, Brown expressed her mixed feelings about saying goodbye to Eleven. She acknowledged the significant role the character has played in her career and personal growth but also emphasized her eagerness to explore new opportunities.

“I think I’m ready,” Brown stated. “It’s been such a huge part of my life, but I feel like it’s time to close that chapter and move on to new things.”

This sentiment was echoed in another interview with Seventeen magazine, where Brown discussed the bittersweet nature of leaving Stranger Things.

She shared her gratitude for the show and its fans but also highlighted her desire to take on new roles and challenges. “I’m excited for the future,” she said. “There are so many stories I want to tell, and I’m looking forward to the next adventure.”

Despite her readiness to move on, Brown remains committed to giving her all in the final season of Stranger Things. The anticipation for Season 5 is high among fans, especially with recent updates about the show.

According to Netflix Junkie, Eleven will play a crucial role as the series reaches its conclusion. This exciting update has further fueled speculation and excitement about the final season, even as production faces delays.

The journey of Stranger Things has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since its premiere, the show has garnered a massive following, becoming a cultural phenomenon and earning critical acclaim.

Brown’s portrayal of Eleven, with her telekinetic powers and complex backstory, has been a central element of the show’s success. Her ability to convey intense emotions and her on-screen presence have earned her accolades and solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s most promising young talents.

As Stranger Things prepares to wrap up, the focus now shifts to what lies ahead for both the show and its cast. Season 5 is highly anticipated, but it appears fans will have to wait longer than initially expected.

Reports indicate that the release date for the final season is likely to be pushed beyond 2025. This delay, while disappointing for many, is an unfortunate byproduct of how long filming and production takes on a series of this magnitude.

For Millie Bobby Brown, the end of Stranger Things marks the beginning of a new chapter. Her career has already seen significant growth beyond the Netflix series. She has starred in several films, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Enola Holmes (2020), showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Brown’s portrayal of Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, has been particularly well-received, with a sequel released in 2022 further cementing her status as a leading star.

In addition to her acting career, Brown has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. She launched her own beauty brand, Florence by Mills, aimed at providing clean, affordable skincare and beauty products for Gen Z. The brand has been successful, reflecting Brown’s influence and entrepreneurial spirit.

As Brown continues to navigate her career post-Stranger Things, she remains a role model for young actors and fans alike. Her dedication to her craft, combined with her willingness to embrace new challenges, sets her apart as a formidable talent in the entertainment industry. She has often spoken about the importance of staying grounded and true to oneself, values that she embodies both on and off the screen.

In addition, she just got married to Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi.

The final season of Stranger Things promises to be an emotional and thrilling ride for fans. While the delay in its release is unfortunate, it underscores the creators’ dedication to crafting a memorable conclusion. For Brown, the end of the series is both an end and a new beginning, as she steps into the next phase of her career with confidence and excitement.

Brown will be joined by all main cast members, including Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), and Maya Hawke (Robin).

Though Stranger Things will be discontinued after Season 5, the Duffer Brothers have promised that we’ll see more of the franchise in the future. They have teased upcoming spinoffs, and a stage play—Stranger Things: The First Shadow—has already been produced.

Netflix has not released any official information on the release date for Stranger Things Season 5.