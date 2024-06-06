Official: Millie Bobby Brown Confirms ‘Stranger Things’ Replacement

Perhaps the most-recognized star of the Stranger Things franchise is none other than Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series.

Rising to fame with her work in Stranger Things, Brown has become a household name, earning accolades and a dedicated fan base. However, as Stranger Things approaches its conclusion, Brown’s career is poised for a significant shift. Her latest movie, Damsel (2024), has not only broken Netflix records but also cemented her status as a versatile and bankable star, indicating a promising post-Stranger Things future.

As the beloved sci-fi series Stranger Things approaches its highly anticipated final season, fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this groundbreaking franchise. Filming for the fifth season is currently underway, promising to tie up the compelling and mysterious storyline that has captivated audiences since its debut eight years ago.

The series, created by the Duffer Brothers, has become a cultural phenomenon, launching the careers of its talented young cast, including not just Millie Bobby Brown, but also Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink. Together with seasoned actors like Winona Ryder and David Harbour, the ensemble has delivered unforgettable performances, making Stranger Things a cornerstone of Netflix’s original content lineup.

However, major changes are on the horizon.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel premiered on Netflix in March 2024, and while it initially received a lukewarm reception from critics, with a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its viewership numbers have been nothing short of spectacular.

According to reports from ScreenRant, the film has amassed 137.2 million views and 251.5 million streaming hours, making it Netflix’s eighth most-watched movie of all time. This unexpected success can be attributed largely to Brown’s star power and her compelling performance, which managed to shine even amid criticism of the film’s weak storytelling.

Brown’s role in Damsel demonstrates her ability to captivate audiences beyond the confines of Stranger Things. In the movie, she portrays Elodie, a young woman thrust into a fantastical world where she must fight to survive and save her kingdom.

Despite the film’s narrative shortcomings, Brown’s portrayal of Elodie has been widely praised, showcasing her range and talent as an actress. Her ability to carry a movie, even one with mixed reviews, speaks volumes about her appeal and the loyalty of her fan base.

The success of Damsel is particularly noteworthy considering the typical trajectory of films with similar critical receptions. It is uncommon for a movie with predominantly negative reviews to experience such a dramatic increase in viewership. This phenomenon also proves the magnetic draw of Millie Bobby Brown, whose fame from Stranger Things has undoubtedly played a significant role in the film’s popularity.

As Stranger Things prepares for its final season, Brown’s departure from the series marks the end of an era. Her portrayal of Eleven has been iconic. However, with Damsel breaking into Netflix’s top ten most-watched movies, it is clear that Brown is already establishing her next big franchise. The film’s success paves the way for potential sequels, positioning Brown for continued prominence in the industry.

The potential for Damsel to become a franchise is bolstered by its impressive viewership statistics. Despite its initial critical reception, the film’s ability to draw in a massive audience suggests that there is a significant demand for more stories set in this fantastical world.

Netflix, known for capitalizing on successful properties, is likely to consider sequels, and Brown’s involvement would be a major selling point. Her performance has been the highlight of the movie, and her fans would eagerly anticipate seeing her reprise the role of Elodie in future installments.

Moreover, Brown’s career trajectory mirrors that of other young actors who have successfully transitioned from beloved TV roles to major film franchises. Her versatility and willingness to take on challenging roles have endeared her to both critics and audiences. With Damsel, she has demonstrated that she can lead a film and command attention, even when the surrounding elements may not be as strong.

The transition from a beloved TV character to a successful film career is no small feat, but Millie Bobby Brown is navigating it with remarkable skill. Her role in Damsel and the film’s subsequent success underscore her status as a formidable actress capable of carrying a franchise. As she leaves Stranger Things behind, Brown’s future in the industry looks brighter than ever, with Damsel potentially serving as the launch pad for her next big cinematic journey.

What do you want to see in the last season of Stranger Things? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!