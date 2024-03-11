Millie Bobby Brown Returns to Eleven in New Movie, Rivals ‘Stranger Things’

If you have been craving more Millie Bobby Brown while Stranger Things 5 is filming, Netflix has provided you with your fix.

For the past few months, Netflix has been heavily promoting the movie Damsel. Netflix’s Damsel directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo offers a fresh perspective on traditional fantasy narratives, challenging their presumed patriarchal undertones. With taglines like “This is not a fairy tale,” the film sets itself apart from typical fantasy fare. Accompanying the movie is a novel by Evelyn Skye, based on Dan Mazeau’s screenplay, released last year when the film was initially set for a 2023 premiere.

At the center of the story is Elodie (portrayed by Brown), a spirited noblewoman from a destitute land betrothed to Prince Henry (played by Nick Robinson) of the prosperous kingdom of Aurea. Though hesitant to marry, Elodie acquiesces to please her father (Ray Winstone) and save her people. Brown adeptly portrays Elodie’s journey from reluctance to resigned acceptance with a blend of hope and apprehension.

However, on her wedding day, Elodie discovers a dark secret: Aurea sustains itself by sacrificing its princesses to a ravenous dragon. Elodie becomes the latest victim of this sinister tradition, highlighting the duplicitous nature of her seemingly idyllic marriage.

So far, the Netflix movie has gotten pretty good reviews, with 73% on Rotten Tomatoes in terms of the audience, and multiple publications noting that the movie is worth the watch for its fantastic ending (but we won’t spoil that for you).

But, Netflix is not slowing down with the Stranger Things comparisons when it comes to social media. The other day, the Netflix X accounts shared a photo from Damsel with the quote from Angela Bassett, “this is how you want your friends to meet you… nose all drippy and wet!” with a photo of Brown as Eleven with the iconic blood drip look. The post reads, “But that’s her signature look”.

Netflix knew exactly what they were doing, channelling in that Stranger Things audience to have interest in Damsel, as many of the comments are about Brown in Stranger Things, asking when the new season will be debuting and so on.

At the moment, Stranger Things season 5 is filming. Millie Bobby Brown has actually come on the record to announce that she still has around nine more months on set for the final season, meaning a wrap date of December 2024 is what the production is likely expecting at this point. There have been rumblings of a late 2025 release or an early 2026 release, depending on any delays as well as post-production speed.

While we do not know the plot exactly, we do know that the ending of Stranger Things is something that the Duffer brothers have had certain for a long time now. The fifth season will start with a time jump, as the actors have all grown over the past few years since season 4 was released. Instead of trying to find a way to age them all down, the Duffer brothers decided that a time jump would be more organic.

As we have shared from the Duffer brothers in the past, this is their take and tease of season 5:

“This season – it’s like season one on steroids. It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it,” Matt shared – before adding, “Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play.”

We also know that Terminator star Linda Hamilton will be playing the role of Eleven, in what is likely going to be a future-driven scene. The actors in the production have already been talking so highly of the scripts and storyline, that David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, has even baited fans to petition if they do not like the season, with the intention that no one will be able to say anything negative.

This season will bring back some of our favorites, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Priah Ferguson as Erica, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfiend, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, Joe Keery as Steve, David Harbour as Hopper, and Winona Ryder as Joyce.

Have you seen Netflix’s Damsel yet?