‘Stranger Things 5’ Update: Release Date and Plot Announced

If you are patiently awaiting the release of Stranger Things season 5, we have an update as to when you might be able to expect it.

Stranger Things has been a cultural phenomenon for the past eight years, with Netflix breaking records with their child-led 80’s thriller. In 2022, season 4 came out with over 1.35 billion hours watched by fans, placing it, at that time, as the top English-speaking show on the platform (Wednesday would later come in that year and take the “top” spot).

Now, two years later, fans are still waiting to see what is going to happen with the storyline of the final season. We know that the SAG-AFTRA strike certainly put a hold on the fifth season beginning to film, but once it ended, the cast of Stranger Things quickly got to work. While we know the cast has been filming, we have not had any insight as to when the fifth season would debut, aside from the fact that it would not be this year based on Netflix’s 2024 sizzle reel.

Stranger Things Season 5 Timeline

Now, Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays the lovable Eleven, has leaked some vital information that can help us put a more detailed timeline together.

During her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show to promote her Netflix movie Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown provided insights into the filming process. While refraining from divulging spoilers, Brown mentioned that the production still has nine months of filming ahead. She also revealed that the Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, have briefed her on her character’s trajectory, and she has read scripts for six out of the season’s eight episodes.

This means that Stranger Things season 5 should wrap in December 2024.

After that, the show will have to go into post-production, which can take from a few months to a year. Knowing this, it feels likely that we will see a release of Stranger Things season 5 in late 2025. The show has come out in the past around the Halloween season due to the spookier nature of the show, so that could definitely be a possible timeline, however, Netflix will likely not confirm anything until filming has wrapped, as any delay on set will affect its debut date.

Also pre-strikes, series lead Finn Wolfhard revealed that the show would most likely be released in early 2025 — at the earliest, so a 2026 release may even be the case now after the strike delays. This news does re-confirm that a late 2025 or early 2026 release is in the cards for Stranger Things season 5.

Below, you can see Millie discuss all things Stranger!

What do we know about Stranger Things Season 5?

In terms of what we know about Stranger Things season 5, we know that Linda Hamilton was cast to play Eleven in the future, and that the season will start with a time jump in order to make sense of the ages of the children. Since the show has not filmed in years, and we are dealing with teenagers transitioning into their adult years, their appearance no longer looks the same, and the only logical way to incorporate that into the last season is to set a time jump in place.

We recently saw a photo of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Lucas Charles Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) sitting at the hospital bed that we last saw Max in a deep coma in at the end of season four after her battle with Vecna. While Max looked happy and awake in the photo, the Duffer brothers recently chimed in to clarify that that photo was not of Max, but Sadie.

Stranger Things Season 5 Plot

In a conversation with The Guardian, Ross and Matt delve into the challenges of concluding the series in a manner that balances creative integrity with meeting audience expectations. They express their aim for the final season to feel akin to “season one on steroids,” indicating an intensified experience with the beloved characters.

“The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they’ll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it’s amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end,” Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. “Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there’s an 80% failure rate, I’d say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody.”

Matt elaborated, “We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I’m sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we’re not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we’re going to go for it!”

As previously mentioned by the duo, the Stranger Things universe will continue beyond Season 5, but the beloved characters that viewers have formed deep connections with will conclude their journeys with the fifth season. With so much at stake, the Duffer Brothers are not concluding their narrative quietly.

“This season – it’s like season one on steroids. It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it,” Matt shared – before adding, “Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play.”

Additionally, cast of the show have also been ramping up expectations for fans. David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper has spoken out with so much confidence that he has instructed fans to petition if they don’t like the new season.

When speaking to ComicBook.com, Harbour said: “I’m gonna just make a bold statement,” he said, which is always a great way to start. “Each year, it feels like the show’s getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don’t, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I’m going down there next week to start and I’m going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I’ve read some of the scripts and in my mind, they’re stunningly beautiful. It’s time. We’re going to knock it out of the park. We’re going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want.”

Who Will Return in Stranger Things Season 5?

Fortunately, the majority of the main cast managed to survive Season 4 and were present in the final scene, indicating that most, if not all, of them will likely return for Season 5. This ensemble includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Priah Ferguson as Erica, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, Joe Keery as Steve, David Harbour as Hopper, and Winona Ryder as Joyce.

Although the future trajectories of most characters remain uncertain, Joe Keery hinted at what’s in store for Steve Harrington in Season 5, assuring fans that “good things” are on the horizon for his character. Speaking on The Movie Dweeb podcast in February 2024, Keery revealed that Steve “gets to have some good, good things this time around.” While he couldn’t divulge much due to confidentiality, Keery expressed that his experiences filming for Season 5 so far have been enjoyable and exciting.

Certainly, Keery’s remarks leave much open to interpretation. It’s possible he’s alluding to the revival of Steve and Nancy’s relationship, teasing a potential demise at the hands of perhaps Vecna, or simply hinting at further adventures with close friends Dustin and Robin.

On a more somber note, episode 9 of season 4 sees us saying goodbye to Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, as he valiantly sacrifices himself to rescue his friends and safeguard his town.

As we began discussing with the post that showed Max on her hospital bed, her future was left as a cliffhanger for fans. In the two-part finale, Max falls victim to Vecna’s “curse”, experiencing a moment of death before Eleven revives her heart using her powers. When we last witness Max, she is hospitalized and comatose. Despite Eleven’s attempts to connect with her by delving into her mind, there is sadly no response.

When questioned about Max’s destiny in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sink emphasized that Max is still alive and part of the show, with a pulse indicating her survival. “I’m uncertain about Max’s current situation and where the storyline is headed. It’s all uncertain at this point,” Sink expressed. “I’m eagerly anticipating discovering Max’s whereabouts and her condition, just like everyone else.”

The Duffer Brothers also discussed wanting to bring in new characters, “I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster,” said Matt. “We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”

Where Will Stranger Things Season 5 begin?

Stranger Things 5 is poised to chronicle the ultimate quest of the Hawkins crew as they unite to unravel their most daunting enigma yet: how to vanquish Vecna once and for all. According to the Duffer Brothers, the series will feature a time leap and will predominantly unfold in Hawkins and the Upside Down, as confirmed to Collider. This marks a departure from previous seasons, which were divided across locations like Russia, California, and Indiana.

Matt noted that with the entire crew reunited in Hawkins, the character dynamics will harken back to the early days when we were first introduced to the group. “The boys and Eleven [will be] interacting more in line with how it was in season 1,” he explained. “And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it… outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play.”

As for the length of the next season, Matt Duffer shared that while there isn’t a precise episode count yet, season 5 of Stranger Things will be of regular length, unlike the super-sized season 4, which ran for nearly 13 hours.

Matt explained, “The only reason we don’t expect [it] to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery. You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they’re struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in season 5].”

Are you excited to see Stranger Things 5?