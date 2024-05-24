Millie Bobby Brown Marries in Secret After Abandoning ‘Stranger Things,’ Report Says

Rumor has it that Millie Bobby Brown abandoned the Stranger Things set for one very good reason last week.

It’s been eight years since Millie Bobby Brown was first introduced to audiences as Eleven in Stranger Things, but the actress is still very much associated with the science fiction Netflix series.

Often dubbed its breakout star, Brown’s character is the core of the show. While the likes of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) all play important roles, it’s Eleven’s telekinesis and connection to the Upside Down that still drives the series as we approach its final season.

While filming started in January, there’s still a long way to go before season five of Stranger Things hits the silver screen. Brown herself has revealed that filming won’t wrap until December 2024—over two years after the last season aired.

There are multiple reasons for the delay of the show’s fifth and final season, including the knock-on effect of COVID-19 and the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s Guild of America strikes. When it does (finally) return, it’ll see Eleven and her friends contend with the Upside Down’s invasion of Hawkins and the lingering threat of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

There is a lot of hype for the final season of Stranger Things – and considering the numbers (and dollars) it brings in for Netflix, we imagine there’s plenty of internal pressure to get this show finished ASAP.

With that inevitably translating to a watertight filming schedule, fans were shocked when Brown recently seemed to abandon the set to embark upon a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort with her family and her 22-year-old fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

According to a new report, Brown left the set for a second time – although this time around, we’d argue that it was for a pretty good reason.

The Sun alleges that Brown and Bongiovi secretly got married in the U.S. last weekend. A source close to the couple apparently claimed that they “said their vows in America” and “are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year, but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.”

Yep, Brown is reportedly married now. As if you needed one more reminder that she’s no longer literally Eleven, and that the show’s cast is growing up fast.

They added: “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.” Both Brown and Bongiovi’s parents (including Jon Bon Jovi himself) were reportedly present for the occasion.

Brown has previously commented on her experience with wedding planning and claimed to “have loved every second of it. It’s been an unbelievable journey.”

In March 2024, it was also revealed that her Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine – who plays Dr. Brenner, the controlling former father figure who Eleven calls “Papa” – will officiate the wedding.

As Modine told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, he has “one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows, and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

While Brown and Bongiovi have faced questions over their young ages throughout their entire engagement, both have denied that it’s relevant. Jon Bon Jovi himself defended the duo, saying: “I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together … my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

Are you excited for the fifth (and final) season of Stranger Things?