‘Stranger Things’ Actor To Marry Millie Bobby Brown

One of the original stars of Stranger Things is marrying Millie Bobby Brown, and it seems that her fiance, Jake Bongiovi, is totally cool with it.

The Ensemble Cast of ‘Stranger Things’

The massive Netflix hit Stranger Things is centered on a group of children portrayed by Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, all of whom have grown up both on the series and in the public eye. Along the way, they have been joined by new young stars like Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke and somewhat older ones like Brett Gelman.

But one of the key elements of Stranger Things that made it a cultural phenomenon was the Duffer Brothers’ canny casting of recognizable 1980s film icons, most famously Winona Ryder as frantic mother Joyce Byers. When season 1 launched in 2016, Ryder had been somewhat out of the public eye, and inserting her into a dark supernatural story was a smart nod to her roles in movies like Beetlejuice (1988) and Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992).

Matthew Modine & Millie Bobby Brown

Another of the show’s referential castings was Matthew Modine, who has portrayed the enigmatic Dr. Martin Brenner since season 1. Modine has had a long career as a character actor in film, TV, and theater but is still best known to most audiences for his leading role in the iconic Vietnam War film Full Metal Jacket (1987).

Considering the film’s themes of governmental control, alienation, and erasure of identity, Modine playing Dr. Brenner, the controlling, amoral parental figure of the psychic child Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), makes perfect sense. In a quirky parallel to their on-screen surrogate father/daughter in Stranger Things, it turns out Modine and Brown have actually formed a deep bond in real life.

‘Stranger Things’ Wedding Bells

It turns out that the two actors’ bond is even deeper than previously known. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Matthew Modine revealed that he is officiating the wedding of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi. Not only that, but he actually wrote their wedding vows for them.

Matthew Modine told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that he has “one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows, and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she was engaged on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and that Bongiovi had proposed to her while diving underwater. She said, “He gives me a shell, and I turn it over, and it’s a ring…he puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger [and] plummets so fast, it was like a cinematic movie.”

Probably still better than filming those Void scenes, though.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

In all likelihood, audiences will probably see photos of the cast of Stranger Things reuniting at Millie Bobby Brown and her fiance’s wedding before they get any footage of the final season of the show.

Stranger Things season 5 is one of the more notoriously delayed TV series in modern memory, at least in part because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023, though other shows seem to have been able to resume production without literal years between episodes. Netflix initially scheduled season 5 to be released in 2024, which has been pushed back to an unspecified date in 2025.

But, considering Netflix and the Duffers already have a stage play in production and spinoffs in development, we’ll probably have years of Stranger Things delays to look forward to even after the show ends.

