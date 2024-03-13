Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Hates Filming ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown could not be any clearer that she is counting the days till she is done with Stranger Things, but now she has gone even further and revealed the thing she has hated most about filming the breakout Netflix show.

The English actress came to global prominence starring in Stranger Things as Eleven, the mysterious, telekinetic child who befriends a group of nerds (Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp) when one of them disappears in the town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s. Along with her co-stars and more established actors like Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, and David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown became one of the biggest stars in the world through the eerie, synthesizer-scored supernatural drama series.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown is No Longer Eleven from ‘Stranger Things’, Director Confirms

Despite that, Millie Bobby Brown seems to be thoroughly over the series, describing the upcoming Stranger Things season 5 as “like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

It is somewhat understandable that Millie Bobby Brown would be a little done with the drama series that has dominated her professional life and image since was 11, particularly after a series of momentous industry strikes in 2023 delayed production for months and when she already has non-Stranger Things projects doing blockbuster numbers on Netflix.

With all that in mind, Millie Bobby Brown seems to be feeling pretty free to reveal the things she hates about filming Stranger Things. Number one on that list: the scenes in which Eleven has to go to the desolate darkness of the psychic Void.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress admitted that she absolutely hated filming the iconic Void scenes. She described it as “The most depressing place ever. I’m always alone. I’m always having to be emotional and scared. I’m in water, my feet are pruny, I’m hungry. It’s my least favorite set ever.”

“The Void” is the mysterious liminal space in Stranger Things where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) exerts her psychic abilities, initially via sensory deprivation under the supervision of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) and, later, through her own power. It is also where she first made contact with a Demogorgon, causing the re-opening of a rift to the Upside Down dimension that she had created years later, essentially kicking off the events of the drama series.

Related: ‘Wednesday’ Officially Replaces ‘Stranger Things’ at Netflix

Given that Eleven pretty much spends the entire time in the Void encountering monsters, trying to spy on Russian soldiers, and walking around a ripoff of Under the Skin (2013), it is probably not that surprising that Millie Bobby Brown did not find it that much fun.

Stranger Things season 5 does not yet have a release date but is reportedly still months away from finishing primary photography.

What do you think of Millie Bobby Brown’s comments about Stranger Things? Tell us in the comments below!