‘Stranger Things’ Star Seemingly Reveals Character’s Season 5 Fate Amid Recasting Rumors

When Stranger Things Season 5 finally arrives on Netflix (whenever that might be), it’s fair to say that all bets are off. If Season 4 taught us anything in preparation for the fifth and final entry, it’s that no one is safe from Vecna/Henry Creel/One (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Not only were fans forced to watch through their fingers as the lovable Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) was brutally taken down by a horde of demonic bats, but many were left in despair after Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) was put into a seemingly inescapable coma.

As it seems, Season 5 will be the last time we’ll ever see the likes of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) take on the Upside Down.

This will be a hard enough pill to swallow, never mind the fact we’re likely to see some of our favorite Stranger Things characters meet their maker while they make a last stand against Vecna’s otherworldly forces as he tries to take Hawkins and the rest of the world.

However, while we’re all keen to know as much about Stranger Things Season 5 as possible, let’s be honest with ourselves — the last thing we want is any spoilers. Fans went into Season 4 mostly blind, leaving them totally unprepared for the emotional rollercoaster it was.

But now, one of the stars of the hit Netflix show has potentially given away the fate of their character in the finale. In a recent interview on The Jonathan Ross Show while promoting her new Netflix movie Damsel (2024), Millie Bobby Brown, who plays telekinetic teen Eleven in Stranger Things, may have accidentally let slip that her character will die.

When asked by Jonathan Ross if she knows “how it ends,” Brown replies, saying, “Like, I know how my character_” before appearing to hesitate and rethink her choice of words with, “_like, what happens to my character.” She adds, “I know what happens to my character.” But both comments suggest the same thing: that Eleven will die.

In almost the same breath, she also says, “I sign a piece of paper that tells me I’m not allowed to say it to them [Netflix], and I think I owe it to them to keep my mouth shut.”

Check out the clip below, per The Jonathan Ross Show:

Meanwhile, it is rumored that actress Linda Hamilton, 67, who has been confirmed to appear in Season 5, will be playing an older version of Eleven, leading many fans to speculate that her character will survive long beyond the final battle for Hawkins, or that time travel will play a part in some shape or form (something the Terminator star is no stranger to).

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are also streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things continues to expand into a multimedia franchise. The critically acclaimed stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2024) is currently wowing guests in the West End, while Stranger Things VR (2024) offers fans a different kind of immersive experience. There are several Stranger Things spinoffs in the works, including an anime series and a live-action series.

