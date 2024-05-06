Drake Hints at Illegal Relationship With ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Amid Pregnancy Report

Millie Bobby Brown has become entangled in the latest Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle that has been ongoing for the past several weeks, all while being forced to address pregnancy reports while on a hiatus from her final season of Stranger Things.

For those who may not know, the simmering tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has finally boiled over into a full-blown rap battle. It all began in April 2024 with Drake’s song Push-Ups, which some interpreted as containing hidden insults aimed at Kendrick’s choice of collaborators.

Early May saw Kendrick unleash a barrage of diss tracks. 6:16 in LA mocked Drake’s personal life and his focus on topping the charts. Euphoria kept the attack going, referencing the TV show Drake produces. Then came Meet the Grahams, which took a much sharper turn, allegedly targeting Drake’s son and his family life.

Drake wasn’t about to stay silent. He countered with Family Matters on May 5th, defending his family and turning the tables on Kendrick’s own personal life. Just a day later, Drake dropped The Heart Pt. 6, hinting at a desire to end the feud. This suggests the battle might be nearing its conclusion, but whether Kendrick will respond remains to be seen.

It was in The Heart Pt. 6 that things took a sharp turn.

name-dropped Brown in his song, responding to claims that he was a pedophile. While Kendrick did accuse him of pedophilia, he never referenced a person that he was entangled with. That is why when Drake replied, stating that he had never touched Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the internet erupted.

Millie Bobby Brown is currently the number one trending topic on X, as the rap and pop culture community are stunned to hear that Drake said her name when there were no accusations of him being inappropriate with her.

One fan, AJ, wrote:

Kendrick: You’re a pedo!!! Drake: what are you talking about?? I never touched Millie Bobby Brown! Kendrick: I never mentioned Millie Bobby Brown Drake:

This is one example of thousands that are swarming social media at the moment.

The OVO leader faced criticism in the past for his tight bond with the young actress.

Drake addressed the scrutiny surrounding his close friendship with Brown on the track “Another Late Night” from For All The Dogs last year, dismissing critics as “weirdos.”

In 2018, Drake received backlash when Brown, who was 14 at the time, disclosed that the rapper had texted her for “boy advice” after they met backstage at one of his concerts in Australia.

“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more!’” she reported to Access Hollywood in 2018. “He’s coming to Atlanta so I’m definitely going to go and see him. I’m so excited. About boys, he helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him.” You can watch her response below, in the video that has comments accusing Drake of “grooming” Brown.

Millie has not yet reacted to the lyrics, “Only f#####’ with Whitney’s, not Millie Bobby Brown’s,” Drake added. “I’d never look twice at no teenager,” as the actress has been busy dealing with her own media flair up.

Brown recently bought a new dog named Ruth and shared it online after being accused of being pregnant with Jake Bongiovi.

Speculation arose when nearby residents observed her buying diapers, a situation she later clarified by explaining that they were for a lamb named Norman that she is nurturing at her residence.

While appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Enola Holmes actress directly responded to the rumors, stating,”Actually, I raised him in my bed. He was a few days old, and I bottle-fed him until he was full-grown. He wore a nappy, and then I had to buy nappies and people thought I was pregnant!” she added.

Brown was recently seen on a hiatus from Stranger Things, where the star went to Walt Disney World.

Stranger Things on Spain shared an X post with photos, stating, “Millie Bobby Brown is taking a little vacation outside of Atlanta and will not film Stranger Things 5 during your downtime.”

Millie Bobby Brown is taking a little vacation outside of Atlanta and will not film Stranger Things 5 during your downtime#StrangerThings5 #MillieBobbyBrown / Vía: @hcnterschafer pic.twitter.com/UV0VqYSGX0 — Stranger Things On Spain (@SThingsOnSpain) April 26, 2024

While not immediately apparent to everyone, there are distinct Disney elements in the photo, indicating that Millie ventured beyond the Upside Down to visit Mickey Mouse. In the image on the right, a cast member sporting plaid on their shirt stands out. This particular plaid pattern suggests they are a VIP tour guide—a service often utilized by celebrities for enhanced security, backstage access, and expedited entry.

As the post noted, Brown will not be filming any Stranger Things while she is on hiatus. While she may have downtime, the rest of the cast is hard at work as Stranger Things is still filming and will be doing so until 2025.

Initially, we thought that the conclusion of the Duffer brothers series and the Deathly Vecna would wrap in December of 2024. However, Dustin Henderson actor Gaten Matarazzo shared with a fan at the airport that he would be filming through to January 2025, which shows the wrap date has officially been pushed back.

Stranger Things 5 has already experienced significant delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and this delay is only adding to them. Right now, there is no release date for the series finale season. However, it still seems likely that Netflix will release it in late 2026, so long as the wrap date does not continue to extend.

With the conclusion of Stranger Things 4, which saw Hawkins transformed into a colossal portal to the Upside Down, Max Mayfield trapped in a coma induced by Vecna, and Will sensing a familiar tingle at the back of his neck, signaling his connection to Vecna (Henry Creel), fans have been eagerly anticipating what comes next. The show amassed over 1.352 billion hours of viewership within the first 28 days of its release, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Brown has made it clear that she is once and for all ready to leave Stranger Things behind.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating from high school, it’s like senior year,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in an interview done before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

As for the Drake drama, considering that Brown and Toronto rapper Drake are very close friends, it is likely that Millie will not think much of the lyrics, as Drake was referencing accusations that were clearly made in the past, as we can see with the five-year-old “grooming” comments we referenced from the YouTube video above.

Do you think Drake made a slip-up mentioning Brown in his diss track?