Emergency Report: Millie Bobby Brown in Danger Following Drake Pedophile Allegation, Shooting Confirmed

The feud between rap stars Drake and Kendrick Lamar may be getting out of hand, as a shooting has left one man horribly injured at Drake’s Toronto home.

Following a flurry of diss tracks exchanged between the rappers in recent days, Drake released “The Heart Part 6” on May 5, wherein he refuted Lamar’s accusations of involvement with underage girls and concealing another child. (Drake is the father of 6-year-old Adonis, initially refuting reports of paternity before seemingly confirming it on his 2018 album, “Scorpion.”)

“Speakin’ of anything with a child, let’s get to that now/ This Epstein angle was the s— I expected/ TikTok videos you collected and dissected/ Instead of being on some dis-direct s—, you rather f—— grab your pen and misdirect s—,” raps Drake.

The lengthy new song by Drake (over 5 minutes long) seems to be a direct response to Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 track “The Heart Part 5.” Drake throws shade at Lamar’s prestigious Pulitzer Prize win, implying it may not be entirely deserved. The song also makes a serious accusation, suggesting Drake and his circle fabricated rumors about Lamar having a secret daughter, solely for Lamar to potentially address in a future diss track.

“We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/ A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it/ We thought about giving a fake name or a destination/ But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation,”

As of the May 7 publishing date, Lamar has not responded. However, on May 4, he unveiled “Not Like Us,” his fourth diss track targeting Drake and the third to be released in under 48 hours.

The song, set to an uptempo beat crafted by renowned hip-hop producer DJ Mustard, can be characterized as another verbal assault on the Toronto rapper. Lamar makes allegations suggesting Drake’s involvement in grooming young women, insinuating accusations of pedophilia.

In his song, Drake mentioned Millie Bobby Brown in response to allegations of pedophilia. While Kendrick did make accusations of pedophilia, he didn’t mention any specific individual involved. This is why when Drake denied involvement with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the internet reacted strongly, wondering why he would even say her name since she was never brought up in the conversation.

The OVO frontman has encountered backlash previously due to his close relationship with the young actress.

Drake tackled the criticism surrounding his tight friendship with Brown in his track “Another Late Night” from For All The Dogs album last year, brushing off critics as “weirdos.” Back in 2018, Drake faced criticism when Brown, who was 14 then, revealed that the rapper had reached out to her for “boy advice” after they met backstage at one of his concerts in Australia.

When Brown spoke about Drake in 2018, she said, “We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more! He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely going to see him. I’m so excited. About boys, he helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him.”

At the moment, Millie has not yet reacted to the lyrics, “Only f#####’ with Whitney’s, not Millie Bobby Brown’s,” Drake added. “I’d never look twice at no teenager.”

Now, it is likely that she will stay out of it due to the ongoing violence that is surrounding Drake, after a targeted shooting took place at this house last night.

Canadian rapper Drake’s giant house is being investigated after a man was shot and seriously injured there early Tuesday morning. Police blocked off the entrance to his big property on Park Lane Circle in the posh Bridle Path area. There were many police officers there all morning.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. Eastern Time, according to a short message Toronto police posted on social media platform X. Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

– reports of a shooting

– police o/s

– man transported to hospital with serious injuries

– suspect fled in a vehicle

– unknown description

#GO978573

While police haven’t released more information yet, a source revealed some early details. Apparently, the first reports suggest the victim might be a security guard for the house, and it seems he was shot in a drive-by.

When officers found him, he was unconscious with a gunshot wound to his upper chest, based on the initial report. The victim was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

It has not been confirmed that the cause of this targeted shooting stems from the Kendrick Lamar drama; however, after Millie Bobby Brown was the number one trending topic on X yesterday as a result of the diss track battle, the timing is raising some eyebrows.

Not only was Brown pulled into the drama on the tracks, but as we recently reported, she also had to fight off pregnancy rumors that were false, as she is not pregnant with Jake Bongiovi. She was seen buying baby products like bottles and diapers, but it was for a lamb named Norman, whom she was nursing back to health in her home.

Brown is currently on a hiatus from filming the final season of Stranger Things, which has just undergone a new delay, extending its filming until January 2025. Thankfully, it’s not too much of a delay from the previous December 22 wrap date that we had confirmed, and it likely means that the show is still on track for a rumored late 2025 release on Netflix.

Brown’s social media, however, has been taken over by comments from fans looking to hear what Brown thought about Drake’s response to Kendrick’s song.

Comments like “Who’s here after listening to the heart pt.6?” and “Milly speak up pls” are all over her recent posts, with some fans rushing to her defense, “Get off this young lady’s page with your disturbance. Just because you believe in lies spewed on a diss record by someone who is trying to ruin a man’s career with lies doesn’t give you the right to come and harass her about untruth/propaganda put out there by Kendrick and the internet”.

Some of the comments are pretty perverse, asking if Drake touched Brown inappropriately and referring to Millie as Eleven, “Did Mr. Drizzy flick da bean or naw 11?”.

For now, Brown is holding onto her silence. The actress was recently seen in Disney World, where she has been spending her break from Stranger Things.

While she is away, The core cast of Stranger Things is all returning for season five! This includes familiar faces like Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington).

There are also returning favorites like Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens).

New additions to the cast include Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard/Henry Creel/One/Vecna and Gabriella Pizzolo returning as Susie. Of course, the main characters we know and love are also back, including Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair).

What do you think of the recent allegations between Drake and Millie Bobby Brown?