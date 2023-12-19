Drake to Open New Theme Park in 2024

World-famous rapper, singer, and actor Drake is gearing up to open a one-of-a-kind theme park with a never-before-seen attraction. The theme park will open soon to guests.

Drake Over the Years

Grammy Award Winner Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur. He first gained fame as an actor on the teen drama television series “Degrassi: The Next Generation” in the early 2000s. However, he later transitioned to a career in music where he won several Grammys, including a Juno award, and rose to stardom from the likes of people like Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Jimmy Brooks, Chris Brown, and many others.

Drake is known for his successful music career, with numerous hit songs and albums. He has achieved widespread recognition for his versatility in blending various music genres, including hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Some of his famous albums include “Thank Me Later,” “Take Care,” “Nothing Was the Same,” and “Scorpion.”

Drake has won several awards, including Grammy Awards, and is considered one of the music industry’s most influential and commercially successful artists. After dominating the song charts, it seems that now Drake is shifting things towards the other side of the entertainment industry – theme parks.

New Theme Park Experience Coming Soon

Drake has purchased an old theme park from Dallas, Texas, and has transported it to Los Angeles, where he plans on opening up a never-before-seen theme park where the attractions aren’t what you think they are. According to a new report from the L.A. Times, the Hollywood rapper is gearing up to open up the new theme park in 2024 and run it through the Spring where the attractions will be more of art pieces than actual ride-on attractions.

The attractions are literal works of art that once belonged to an amusement park called Luna Luna, where attractions were dreamed up by iconic and legendary contemporary artists, such as David Hockney, who created an enchanted forest. A Ferris wheel was envisioned and brought to life by the great Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Another legendary contemporary artist who created a work of art at this former “Luna Luna” theme park was Keith Haring, who brought to life a carousel where his creations come to life in the form of toy blocks. But these creations have been sitting for years untouched and will all be given new life through Drake in 2024.

These new attractions will come together as an indoor theme park gallery where Drake and his entertainment firm, DreamCrew, will back the project that will flow through 2024 for several months. The exhibit will be titled “Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy” and will be within a Los Angeles warehouse near the main downtown area. Drake has already invested almost $100 million in the project, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

The opening of this theme park in Los Angeles makes sense as it is the original birthplace of the first Disney Resort, Disneyland, which opened in 1955. Since then, numerous other theme parks have attempted to open their doors near this amusement park powerhouse. But only a few have prevailed, like Universal Studios Hollywood.

You can read more about this new theme park opening in 2024 by clicking here.