Abandoned ‘Stranger Things’ Hospital Unearthed, Teen Makes Horrifying Discovery

In the realm of pop culture phenomena, few TV series have captured the imagination quite like Netflix’s Stranger Things, and now, one of its lookalike sets in real life is causing chaos.

From its eerie setting in the fictional town of Hawkins to its compelling characters and spine-tingling plot twists created by the Duffer brothers, the show has become a cultural touchstone for fans around the world.

At the heart of this captivating narrative lies Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a young girl with extraordinary abilities (and an Eggo-loving personality), whose journey through the mysterious laboratory known as Hawkins National Laboratory (HNL) remains one of the most intriguing aspects of the series.

As viewers delve deeper into the world of Stranger Things, they are drawn into the enigmatic realm of HNL, a secretive government facility where Eleven and other children with supernatural powers are subjected to a series of experiments. The laboratory’s sterile corridors and ominous atmosphere serve as a backdrop for Eleven’s harrowing experiences, as she grapples with her past and confronts the dark forces that seek to control her powers like Demogorgons, the Mind Flayer, and Vecna.

Within the confines of HNL, Eleven undergoes a series of tests designed to unlock the full potential of her telekinetic abilities. Isolated from the outside world and subjected to intense scrutiny by her captors, she forms a bond with fellow test subjects and discovers the true extent of her powers. However, as she delves deeper into the mysteries of Hawkins National Lab, Eleven uncovers sinister secrets lurking beneath the surface, including the existence of the Upside Down, a parallel dimension inhabited by otherworldly creatures.

Along the way, she forms unlikely alliances with friends like Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will, whose unwavering support provides her with the strength to confront her darkest fears.

As the saga of Stranger Things unfolds, the shadow of Hawkins National Lab returns, where we learn in later season what Eleven had to do to escape the confines of the lab and “Papa”.

Now, that hospital-style lab has been found in real life.

A young urban explorer, Dusty Reichert recently stumbled upon a dilapidated hospital that bore an uncanny resemblance to a setting from the popular series Stranger Things. However, his adventure took a chilling turn as he described it as “easily the scariest place” he has ever explored.

Upon entering the rundown building, which he estimates to have been abandoned for approximately 16 years, Reichert encountered a scene straight out of a horror movie. The hospital was filled with relics of its past, including old patient records, abandoned beds, and eerie remnants of medical equipment. In his exploration, he documented encountering biohazard notices and containers, adding to the ominous atmosphere.

What made the experience even more unsettling were the strange occurrences within the hospital. Reichert described witnessing a television set that would sporadically turn on and off by itself, adding to the eerie ambiance. Additionally, he stumbled upon old laundry baskets brimming with discarded clothes, further adding to the sense of abandonment and mystery surrounding the place.

Despite his curiosity as an urban explorer, Reichert vowed never to return to the haunting hospital, undoubtedly leaving behind a tale that echoes the spine-tingling narratives of Stranger Things.

You can take a look at the video below:

Dusty said: “This abandoned hospital is easily the scariest place I’ve ever explored due to all of the encounters we had.” The explorer continued: “I found it after stumbling across an old news article talking about its closure. The vibe in the building was unsettling. I would never go back.”

If we take a look at the comments on the post, many of them liken the look of the building to having “Stranger Things vibes”, especially with the child play area, which looks straight out of season four. The video even shows a lone man walking the halls of the hospital. The post has gone incredibly viral, with millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

According to Dusty, the hospital was abandoned after another one was built. It appears that the building still had an active generator, however, as Dusty was able to power lights, look at security footage, and even turn on the TV, which had an image of pop star Taylor Swift.

While this was not a real set location for Stranger Things, it’s white sterile condition and eerie atmosphere certainly made for a good dupe.

At the moment, Stranger Things is filming its fifth and final season. Right now, there are still many months left of filming, as production is set to wrap in December of 2024, making a possible 2025 Netflix release.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman.

What do you think of this abandoned hospital? Would you explore it?