‘Stranger Things 5’ Hits Roadblock, Millie Bobby Brown Shares News

Millie Bobby Brown plays the iconic Eleven or Elle in the Stranger Things series created by the Duffer brothers. She’s a young girl with a mysterious telekinetic abilities. Introduced as a lab experiment with psychokinetic powers, Eleven escapes from a secretive government facility and encounters a group of friends in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. Despite her initial reticence and limited communication skills, Eleven forms a close bond with the group, especially Mike Wheeler, and has to step in to save Will Byers, who gets stuck in the Upside Down.

Throughout the series, Eleven’s character evolves as she grapples with her past trauma and navigates her newfound freedom. Despite her superhuman abilities, she struggles with understanding the complexities of human emotions and relationships, often relying on her friends for guidance and support. Over time, she learns to harness her powers to protect her friends and confront the dark forces threatening Hawkins.

Physically, Eleven is often depicted with a buzzed haircut and a distinctive pink dress based on her look in the first season, which also returns to the fourth. Her character is known for her stoic demeanor, intense gaze, and occasional bursts of vulnerability. As the series progresses, Eleven’s journey becomes intertwined with the overarching mysteries of the Upside Down and the sinister experiments conducted by the Hawkins National Laboratory as she is the only one who can battle Demogorgons, the Mind Flayer, and Vecna.

While Brown is known for Stranger Things, she is also actively starring in other projects. Her most recent project was the Netflix smash hit Damsel, and she starred in Enola Holmes, which is a Sherlock Holmes spin-off, where Bobby plays the teen sister of the beloved detective. In the show, her character breaks the fourth wall often staring into the camera, which is a habit that Brown fears she won’t break on the set of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown compared Enola Holmes 2 to vlogging on YouTube all day long because of the way she’s always looking at the camera, as reported by Pink Villa. She said, “It’s like, ‘come along with me on another journey. I wake up. I go on another case’, I mean, it’s amazing.”

Brown continued, “While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of Stranger Things, and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera. And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”

While this may have caused a bad habbit, Millie has always had nothing but great things to say regarding Enola Holmes, “It’s a dream come true. As for me, I learned many things, because I’m an upcoming young woman and that is a real learning curve for me. This is a very big pivotal moment within my career and my life. This is the first role I’ve really led.”

Enola Holmes features a star-studded cast including Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, and Susan Wokoma. Many of these actors are anticipated to reprise their roles for the third instalment. While an official release date for Enola Holmes 3 is yet to be announced, fans can anticipate its arrival on Netflix sometime in the coming year.

As Netflix’s Stranger Things gears up for its final curtain call, it’s not just the fans feeling the weight of goodbye. In a recent Collider Ladies Night interview, series star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about the bittersweet anticipation and lasting impact of playing Eleven on her career.

Brown admitted that bidding farewell to Eleven and the tight-knit Stranger Things family is going to be tough. Reflecting on the impending farewell, she confessed to feeling a mix of emotions, unsure of exactly how she’ll react until the moment arrives. However, she also expressed a resolve to keep Eleven alive in her heart long after the cameras stop rolling.

“Well, I’m really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters. I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there’s gonna be a sense of her with me, and I’ll always go back to her for reference. Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that’s always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am.”

Millie has said that she is planning on being on set for Stranger Things 5 for the next 9 months, and recently it was confirmed that filming would wrap on December 22, which solidifies that the final season will likely debut on Netflix in late 2025. Brown also knows how Eleven’s story will wrap up, but does not yet know what the final episode entails — we do know that Linda Hamilton was cast to play an older version of Eleven, so a time jump is likely to happen.

Are you said to see Stranger Things coming to an end?