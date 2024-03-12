New Eleven Revealed: ‘Stranger Things 5’ Update Confirms Millie Bobby Brown’s Fate

Millie Bobby Brown is giving Stranger Things fans tease like no other, posting a video of her new look as Eleven on the Stranger Things set.

A few weeks back Netflix dropped a red alert to announce that season 5 of Stranger Things would begin filming after quite a lengthy hiatus from the SAG-AFTRA strike that halted productions across Hollywood. The strike ended up causing the show to have to include a time jump off the top of the season due to the aging that happened with the “kids” (now young adults) of the cast.

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown spoke out on filming and confirmed that she still has 9 months left of set, meaning that Stranger Things will not be wrapping until December 2024, so a late 2025 release date, or early 2026 is very likely at this point. Considering a new season has not dropped since 2022 and fans of the series have been breaking records on Netflix for watch time for the past eight years, millions have been patiently awaiting further news or an inside look at the show.

Now, thanks to Millie Bobby Brown and her caffeine addition, we have it.

Brown shared a video that was posted on her Instagram as well as Florence by Mills Coffee’s Instagram of the young actor making herself a late-night pick-me-up on the set of Stranger Things. In the video, we can see Millie sporting her short hair with the iconic bloody nose drip on her face. She is wearing red pants, a gray sweater, and a blue bandana around her neck. During the video, she spills coffee on herself and notes that she got the milk on her costume, confirming that this was indeed an outfit reveal from set.

While we do now know what is going on in terms of the scenes that Millie was filming, we do know that the cast is doing some late-night shoots, and what their “hang out” room looks like when they are breaking from set. We can also see that Eleven is clearly back to using all of her powers, which is one of the main issues that Brown’s character had to solve in season 4.

While the post was just put out today, it has already gone viral with millions of views and thousands of comments within its first hour. The comments are flooded with fans freaking out, explaining how excited they are for Stranger Things season 5, and referencing Brown as Eleven thanks to her costume and iconic bloody nose.

This is our first official look at Brown on set for Stranger Things in full costume, which is an exciting peek behind the camera for fans and good news as to how Eleven’s strength is holding up.

At the moment, not much has been said for Eleven and her journey in season 5, but we do know that Terminator star Linda Hamilton was cast to play her in what will likely be a major time jump into the future. Brown does not even know what the end result of the show will be, as she told Collider, “Nope, we haven’t read any scripts yet. I know what happens to my character but I don’t know what happens to others. So I think, yeah, they’re holding it back until we’re all together and we can all cry and be sad together.”

The actress also spoke out on the future beyond Stranger Things, talking about how she is both excited and nervous to not have the show to fall back on. She said, “Yeah, it’s really conflicting because it’s something that you love and it’s something that you’re used to, and it’s like a comfort thing. But then taking your comfort blanket away and having to really step into your own, it’s exciting, but it’s also really scary. So, yeah, I think that it’s really conflicting.”

While Brown may be scared, she is already branching out from the show as her own leading lady. Her new film Damsel just dropped on Netflix and has been the number one film on the platform this week.

In the movie, Millie plays a girl who turns into a royal princess named Elodie, who is forced to battle a dragon after being given up as a sacrifice by her husband. The actor spoke out on the film, discussing how it was tough not to have an ensemble-style cast, making all the attention directed at her for a majority of the film, but in retrospect, that is exactly the direction that Brown should be leaning toward as she leaves the Stranger Things chapter of her life behind.

Millie has shared that she knows how her character’s story ends (not how it happens), but not how the show itself will conclude. During an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show, fans suspect Brown nearly let it slip that Eleven would die after she said, “I don’t know how my character,… like what happens to my character”, and while she did not state “dies”, there is certainly a possibility that that is where her initial sentence was leading.

Whenever the cast or the Duffer brothers speak out on the fifth season, based on what they can reveal, the tease has set some very high standards for fans, promising what sounds like the best season of the show yet, culminating years of storytelling into one grand finale that has been planned from the start.

