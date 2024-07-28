Immediate Warning: Disneyland Water Condemned

Disneyland Resort might’ve just become the “scariest place on earth” for guests seeking free drinking water.

In 2022, water sommelier Martin Riese coined the “scariest place on earth” moniker for Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District. The author, television personality, and water-tasting teacher spoke out on the H3 Podcast after visiting the Southern California Disney parks.

Riese was horrified by his hydration options, most of which were bottled by Coca-Cola, the official theme park sponsor. Throughout Disneyland Resort, he found Monster Energy drinks, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Diet Coke, Dasani bottled water, TopoChico sparkling water, and a few bottles of Smartwater.

“You create amazing characters, Disney,” Riese said. “It’s all about your movies, and then there’s completely bland water where it has no character whatsoever because, again, Dasani is nothing else than purified highly-processed tap water from the house of Coca-Cola. So I said, ‘It’s not the Happiest Place on Earth. I think Disney’s the scariest place on earth when it comes to hydration.”

On July 23, 2024, another Disney Park guest drew attention to the water situation at Disneyland Resort. This guest had an issue with the tap water quality in fountains throughout Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

TikTok user @teamvansicleen shared this video of themselves filling a clear bottle from a Disneyland Resort water fountain:

The guest was disgusted when the bottled water appeared cloudy.

“You won’t believe what comes out of this water fountain…,” the Disney Resort guest wrote. “Milky white cherry glacier frost [Gatorade] looking substance…Boycotting Disney [until] I have answers!”

Disneyland Resort locals reassured the guest that the water was safe to drink.

“Our water filter does the same thing, it’s just bubbles from the air,” said @ash_kali. “It calms down to crystal clear in like 30 seconds. Filtered water is better than Anaheim tap water.”

“LA water looks like that,” @green_eyed_ang wrote.

Still, others agreed that Disneyland Resort shouldn’t offer non-clear water to guests.

“If they do have filtered water bottle stations in other places… it’s not like Disney doesn’t have the money to swap the ones that don’t have filters out for new ones..,” @wait_what_huh_why argued.

For guests uncomfortable drinking from the water fountains, filtered water bottle refill stations are available throughout the Disney theme parks. Quick Service restaurants also provide free filtered ice water to all guests.

Do you drink tap water at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your hydration tips with Inside the Magic in the comments.