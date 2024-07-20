‘Mandalorian’ Star Teases “Badass” Marvel Role

Marvel Studios recently dropped the official teaser for Captain America: Brave New World (2024), and Sam Wilson fans are undoubtedly rejoicing to see his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, as seen in the video below, Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford aren’t the only major players featured in this new action-packed adventure.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the legendary Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Boys, The Mandalorian) sporting heavy weapons as he charged in guns blazing amidst the chaos. The question is, who is this mysterious mercenary, and what does he want with Captain America?

Related: Report: Marvel Changes ‘Avengers,’ Officially Finds Kang the Conqueror Replacement for the MCU

Esposito and his fans have waited a long time to see him join the MCU, but his role is still unknown at the time of writing. While there has been some speculation, nobody has gotten it right (according to Esposito himself).

Giancarlo Esposito Arrives to the MCU

Giancarlo Esposito is a versatile actor with a prolific career, showcasing his range in roles like the drug lord Gus Fring, the powerful Stan Edgar in The Boys, and the enigmatic Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. However, his appearance in the trailer undoubtedly sparked some attention.

Related: Marvel Replaces Chris Evans, New Steve Rogers First Look Shared

As fans continue to discuss his role, the actor recently teased what they can expect from his role in the upcoming Captain America sequel. During last weekend’s Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, Esposito spoke at a panel with a Q&A that followed, one we were fortunate enough to attend.

During the panel, Esposito was asked about the role and what most excited him about the part, to which he replied with the following statement:

“The character I’m playing is a badass, and that always excites me, and to play something in the MCU that is temporary yet based on these iconic comics are really important. So, for me to develop that character in line with what that character has been from its inception is a fascinating arc for me; and so, in the MCU, there’s room for growth, and they are geeks like we are. So they want it to be perfect… I’m not telling you who I’m playing because people are trying to guess, and no one’s guessed correctly yet…”

Although the actor shared very little about the role, it’s encouraging that Esposito is thrilled and attached to the character and joining the MCU. Even so, rumors continue to spiral as to who he might be.

Bringing in the X-Men?

One popular theory, although seemingly denied by Esposito, is that he portrays George Washington Bridge (an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Bridge has a long history with Cable (portrayed most recently by Josh Brolin), and a dangerous involvement with X-Force before leading P.R.I.M.E., and Brave New World might be a stepping stone into bringing those elements to the MCU.

Related: Tom Holland is the Next Captain America? ‘Spider-Man 4’ Reportedly A ‘Civil War’ Sequel

If no one has guessed correctly, per Epsosito’s own words, it might be time to take Bridge off the table. Still, the question remains about what he’s doing in the MCU. Will this be a one-off character, or will this be a new entity that follows the next generation of the Avengers?

What we can say for certain is that fans will absolutely eat it up with a spoon. With any luck, this won’t be the last time we see Giancarlo Esposito stepping into our favorite world of heroes and villains.

Inside the Magic would like to thank Fanboy Expo Knoxville for the opportunity to attend the panel.

Who do you think the actor will play? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!