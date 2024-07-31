‘Ghostbusters’ Retcons Film, 40-Year-Old Franchise Hit With “Impossible Loss”

The Ghostbusters franchise will never be the same.

The Ghostbusters franchise, a beloved fixture in the realm of supernatural comedy, has cemented its place as a cult classic since its inception in 1984. Directed by Ivan Reitman and starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson, the original Ghostbusters (1984) quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Its unique blend of humor, sci-fi elements, and memorable characters captivated audiences, leading to a successful sequel, Ghostbusters II (1989), animated series, and an extensive range of merchandise. Over the years, the franchise’s catchy theme song, iconic Ecto-1 car, and the famous Stay Puft Marshmallow Man have remained ingrained in popular culture, garnering a dedicated fan base.

In the latest chapter of this storied franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hit theaters earlier this summer, capturing the excitement of fans worldwide.

Despite its relatively strong opening and the allure of its nostalgic appeal, the film faced financial challenges, managing to surpass $200 million in box office revenue yet struggling to break even. This performance, while a notable improvement over previous entries, according to many fans, highlighted the persistent difficulties the franchise has faced in recent years.

One such entry, Ghostbusters (2016), encountered significant hurdles.

The film, an all-female reboot directed by Paul Feig, aimed to refresh the series with a modern twist. Despite its ambition and the presence of talented actors like Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, the movie failed to resonate with a broad audience.

The reboot ended up losing an astounding $70 million, a financial blow that sent shockwaves through the franchise and its fanbase. The backlash was immediate and intense, with criticism ranging from its deviation from the original concept to debates over gender representation.

Recently, Dan Aykroyd, a co-creator of the Ghostbusters franchise, came forward to defend the 2016 reboot. In an interview with The Independent, Aykroyd emphasized the importance of recognizing the film’s effort to innovate within the franchise.

“Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing,” he told The Independent. “I enjoyed the movie. But I think it wasn’t what fans were hoping for.”

Ernie Hudson added:

“Look, I’m a fan of Paul Feig, so I have nothing negative about him to say. Other than: I don’t quite understand why you do a reboot, you know what I mean? Just make another movie.”

Aykroyd’s defense, however, does not change the fact that the failure of Ghostbusters (2016) had a profound impact on the direction of the franchise.

“I liked the movie [director] Paul Feig made with those spectacular women,” he told People. “I was mad at them at the time because I was supposed to be a producer on there and I didn’t do my job and I didn’t argue about costs. And it cost perhaps more than it should, and they all do. All these movies do.”

The film’s poor financial performance and mixed critical reception forced the studio to reassess its approach. In the wake of this setback, the franchise underwent a significant transformation, opting to return to its roots while incorporating modern elements to appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire marks a pivotal step in this reimagined direction. Directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original director Ivan Reitman, the film sought to blend the nostalgic charm of the original movies with contemporary storytelling techniques.

The plot follows the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)— including Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Carrie Coon— connected to the original characters, as they confront a chilling supernatural threat. This blend of old and new aimed to rekindle the magic of the original films while paving the way for future installments.

The film’s release was met with a mixture of anticipation and skepticism. Fans were eager to see how the franchise would evolve after the disappointing performance of the 2016 reboot and the mixed reactions from Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

Early reviews praised the film’s ability to capture the spirit of the original while introducing fresh elements to keep the story engaging. The nostalgic callbacks, including appearances by original cast members and familiar ghosts, were particularly well-received by long-time fans.

Financially, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire managed to achieve a significant milestone by surpassing $200 million at the box office. However, the high production and marketing costs meant that breaking even remained a challenge. Despite these financial hurdles, the film’s relative success compared to its predecessor was seen as a positive step forward for the franchise.

The journey of the Ghostbusters franchise in recent years underscores the challenges of balancing innovation with nostalgia. The 2016 reboot’s failure demonstrated the risks associated with drastic changes to a beloved series.

At the same time, Dan Aykroyd’s defense of the film highlights the complexities of evaluating creative endeavors that aim to push boundaries. His comments reflect an acknowledgment of the effort and creativity involved in the reboot, even if it did not achieve the desired commercial success.

As the franchise moves forward, lessons learned from both the 2016 reboot and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will undoubtedly shape its future direction.

The emphasis on blending the familiar with the new, honoring the legacy of the original films while exploring fresh narratives, appears to be the guiding principle. This approach not only aims to satisfy long-time fans but also to attract a new generation of viewers.