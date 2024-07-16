Woman Flashes Penis to Children at Disney World, Walks Away Unscathed

Days after a satire report claiming that Walt Disney World Resort banned all tattoos went viral, a Disney Park guest reported that a woman’s inappropriate body art scarred thousands of other guests.

On July 5, the Disney satire site Mouse Trap News posted a video claiming guests with visible tattoos could no longer visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. The TikTok amassed millions of views and over 61,000 likes, fooling thousands of social media users.

“This decision is an effort to make the theme parks more family-friendly,” the report claimed. “In fact, Disney may permanently ban anyone who is caught displaying a tattoo in their parks.”

For decades, The Walt Disney Company banned visible tattoos on cast members. In 2021, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort made history by updating the “Disney Look” guidelines to allow small visible tattoos, unnatural hair colors, facial hair, and other previously banned fashion choices.

Walt Disney World Resort’s guest dress code only prohibits “objectionable tattoos,” a description left open to interpretation by security cast members. Though the viral tattoo ban was a hoax, some guests believe security should enforce existing rules more harshly.

A recent Reddit post asked Disney Parks fans about the “creepiest” thing they witnessed at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. For one guest, a stranger’s obscene tattoo left a lasting mental scar.

“[I saw] a woman with large dicks tattooed on her legs,” u/derf_vader recalled.

The woman reportedly wore shorts, a skirt, or a dress that made her genitalia-themed body art visible, especially to children lower to the ground. Nevertheless, she was allowed to enter the Central Florida Disney parks.

It’s unclear if security approached the guest later in the day and asked her to cover up the penis tattoos.

Should Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have stricter rules about guests’ tattoos? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.