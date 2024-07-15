Disney Ends ‘Indiana Jones’, Unprecedentedly Removes IP From Theme Park

While Walt Disney World is known for many things, from tasty treats, to epic selfie locations, to rides that are once in a lifetime, one of the best things about the theme parks are the entertainment.

From meet and greets that help bring our favorite movie characters to life, to Broadway-level shows — the Disney theme parks (and cruise lines) have it all figured out. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, there are many shows that guests can enjoy, including Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

The Indiana Jones franchise has solidified its status as a cultural touchstone, captivating audiences worldwide with its blend of adventure, archaeology, and nostalgia. The series, centered around the charismatic and intrepid archaeologist Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr., has achieved unparalleled success in both the cinematic and theme park realms.

The Indiana Jones saga originated in the early 1980s with the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). Conceived by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, the film introduced audiences to the iconic character of Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford. Raiders of the Lost Ark was an instant critical and commercial success, earning four Academy Awards and grossing over $389 million worldwide.

The film’s blend of action, humor, and adventure, coupled with Ford’s charismatic performance, resonated with audiences of all ages. The character of Indiana Jones, with his iconic fedora, whip, and adventurous spirit, quickly became a cultural icon.

The franchise continued with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), both of which achieved significant box office success and critical acclaim. The third film, in particular, is often considered by fans and critics alike to be the pinnacle of the series.

A fourth installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), was released after a nearly two-decade hiatus. While it generated significant box office revenue, it received mixed reviews from critics and fans, with some criticizing its departure from the series’ established tone and style.

The latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), marked the franchise’s fifth and final installment. While it received mixed critical reviews, it still managed to generate a substantial box office, demonstrating the enduring popularity of the franchise.

The Indiana Jones franchise has garnered numerous accolades and nominations throughout its history. Raiders of the Lost Ark was particularly successful, winning four Academy Awards, including Best Art Direction, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. The film also received nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.

While subsequent films in the series did not achieve the same level of critical acclaim as the original, they still garnered numerous nominations and awards for their action sequences, visual effects, and sound design.

The Indiana Jones franchise has had a profound impact on Disney theme parks around the world. The immersive and thrilling nature of the films has translated seamlessly into exciting and engaging attractions.

Indiana Jones Adventure: This iconic ride, located at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, immerses guests in a perilous jungle adventure, complete with thrilling drops, unexpected encounters, and iconic Indiana Jones elements.

Indiana Jones et le Temple du Péril: This French counterpart to the Indiana Jones Adventure offers a unique and darker take on the franchise, appealing to thrill-seekers and fans of the Temple of Doom.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!: This live show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios showcases the daring stunts and action sequences that have become synonymous with the Indiana Jones franchise.

There are also rumors of Disney’s Animal Kingdom getting an Indiana Jones attraction in place of DINOSAUR, which as the same track layout as Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure.

Beyond the attractions, the Indiana Jones theme has been incorporated into various aspects of the Disney Parks experience, including themed merchandise, dining options, and entertainment offerings. The franchise’s enduring popularity has contributed to the overall success and appeal of Disney theme parks worldwide.

Unfortunately for those looking to enjoy the mind-blowing stunt show, they will no longer be able to.

According to the My Disney Experience app and Walt Disney World Resort website, all showtimes for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! have been cut for today. It appears that there was an unprecedented closure for the show, likely due to a technical element needing adjusting.

Recently, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! had some negative press on social media after a guest falsely shared one of the show deaths, as a real thing.

Posted by unknown parties, the five-second clip depicts a sequence from the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida. The date of the footage is unspecified, but it seems to be excerpted from a longer video posted by WDW Magazine a year ago, which you can see below.

The specific moment in the stunt show features a stunt performer being approached by the moving propeller of a plane, an homage to a fight scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). In the clip, an Indonesian religious song plays while the performer is briefly pixelated. The caption, translated from Indonesian, falsely claims, “The moment when a soldier was killed by the propeller of a taxiing plane” and “his body was destroyed.”

Since its posting on June 20, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular clip has been viewed over 2.1 million times, undoubtedly causing Disney World significant concern. The show has been a popular attraction since its debut in 1989 and was the first Indiana Jones attraction at a Disney park, predating the purchase of Lucasfilm by decades.

Read more on what went down here.

Are you a fan of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! show?