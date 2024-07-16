Beloved Voice Actor Goes Viral After Being Dropped by Disney

Although many performers hope to achieve Oscar gold at some point in their careers, voicing a beloved Disney character is truly an honor among many talented actors. However, fans are uniting to aid the man behind one of their favorite experiences at the Disney parks.

Disney’s Character Meet and Greets are essential to any trip to Disneyland, the Walt Disney World Resort, or any other Disney park property, but not all are the stereotypical furry mascot types. One character interaction, in particular, is much more interactive, and making it work takes a much different skill set.

Although Pixar writer and voice actor Andrew Stanton played him in the film, the role of Crush the sea turtle has been passed down to many talented folks who make Turtle Talk with Crush happen for countless Disney Park guests. However, one of his biggest players is making headlines across TikTok and Twitch after a viral act of kindness.

Fans Unite to Save the Sea Turtle

Fans of Finding Nemo (2003) from Pixar Animation Studios will undoubtedly be familiar with Crush, the surfer-dude sea turtle known for bobbing and weaving in the EAC (East Australian Current) in the beloved animated feature. Anyone can do a stereotypical surfer voice, but few performers can commit to the bit day in and day out for an audience of hundreds.

Performer and streamer Chet Adkins, known as chetter72 on his streams, was a former Disneyland cast member who voiced Crush for a considerable amount of time before his health issues led to his departure from the Disney company. TikTok creator @pudgykindness, a channel devoted to promoting kindness and positivity, shared his story in the video below, and fans everywhere responded in a major way.

As demonstrated by the stats on the side of the video, the streamer/former cast member’s story has been seen by thousands of users, and his Twitch channel currently has nearly 300K followers and counting. After spending so much time bringing Disney magic to others, seeing his viewership reflect that same amount of love is truly rewarding.

Cast members and performers leaving Disney is certainly nothing new; it happens every day. However, the fact that a Disney employee went from working at the so-called “happiest place on earth” to depending on Twitch donations doesn’t present the best image for the parks or the company.

What This Says About the Disney Parks

Although the cast members at Disneyland and Disney World are responsible for bringing the parks to life for millions of guests each day, their working and living conditions are reportedly anything but magical. When employees work an average of 100 hours to make ends meet, it doesn’t reflect well on their employers.

For decades, Disney has cultivated a magical image with an overwhelmingly positive presentation, but the mask is quickly beginning to slip. Atkin’s case likely isn’t the only one, and there’s no denying the miraculous support from his fans was a much-needed and well-deserved game-changer, but not all of Disney’s former cast members can say the same.

With reports of cast members unionizing and many fighting homelessness and other wage-related issues, the House of Mouse is quickly losing its charm with some of its more vocal supporters. However, magical things can still happen when fans unite.

Stories like Atkins’ not only reinforce that Disney magic can still exist outside of the parks and animated movies, but that Disney’s united fanbase can make lasting and impactful changes. The Walt Disney company might still be responsible for creating some of our favorite characters, movies, and theme park attractions, but they are still a corporation with a primary interest in profit.

Although he might no longer be surfing the EAC as Pixar’s beloved talking turtle at Disneyland, he is still in the business of delighting fans as he blasts for loot on Fortnite and other popular video games. Fans wanting to support Atkins can visit and subscribe to his official Twitch page and Instagram account.

Inside the Magic reached out to Atkins for further comment, but received no response at the time of publishing.

