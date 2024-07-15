Facebook Takes Over Disneyland, Spends $1 Billion

Facebook wants to be Disneyland, and it spent over a billion dollars to make it happen, according to a popular social media influencer.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company and one of the most prominent tech corporations in the world is incomprehensibly flush with funds. This is what happens when you hold the rights to the planet’s largest social media platforms. Approximately three billion people use Facebook, meaning that nearly 40% of the global population is signing up for Mark Zuckerberg’s college project.

Unsurprisingly, Facebook has used some of those funds to build a massive headquarters in Menlo Park, California, where approximately 15,000 workers are employed.

In the finest tradition of 1990s tech-boom HQs, Facebook’s central hub is a vast campus that includes a mile-long hiking trail, a vast rooftop garden, vending machines full of free high-end tech gadgets, a video game arcade, a bar with beer taps flowing at all times, and a huge area of free shops and restaurants directly inspired by Disneyland.

Popular Instagram (owned by Meta, naturally) influencer Daniel Mac, who currently boasts 2.6 million followers, recently took a tour of Facebook HQ, particularly highlighting how Meta emulated Disneyland for its $1 billion campus.

In many ways, it is no surprise that Facebook should try to copy Disneyland for its headquarters in Menlo Park, which was designed by acclaimed architect Frank Gehry. Although Disneyland is a theme park in which Guests are charged (increasingly for every service and product) and Meta HQ is technically a workplace, both are designed for the people inside to essentially stay there as long as possible.

Disneyland, the first of Disney Parks’ many endeavors, was the brainchild of Walt Disney himself, who initially thought of it as a tourist attraction for people visiting The Walt Disney Company studios.

Since then, it has evolved into a sprawling network of theme lands, rides, restaurants, and shops. Most importantly (at least for the bottom line of the Mouse), it is specifically designed to make people lose track of time in order to spend as much money as possible.

In a similar dark side to the many attractions of the billion-dollar Menlo Park Facebook HQ, the facility is designed to keep Meta employees in the building to work as long as possible. So when you watch Daniel Mac’s video of the wonders and free food at Meta, remember: Facebook Disneyland is designed to keep people inside.

