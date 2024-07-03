Explosive New Rumor Explains Why Disney Park Scrapped Avengers

Did Disney really axe some of the Avengers because its performers unionized? One source claims “no.”

Entertainment cast members are some of the most visible at any Disney theme park. Ever since Disneyland Park opened in 1955, these performers have been responsible for giving children the opportunity to meet Mickey Mouse, wave to their favorite princess, or hug Winnie the Pooh.

Of course, Disney’s theme parks look a little bit different today than they did in 1955 – and so do their entertainment offerings. Today, characters do much more than appear in meet-and-greets and parades. As more franchises have joined the Disney lineup over the years, more diversified offerings, such as stunt shows and nighttime spectaculars like Fantasmic!, have followed in their wake.

At Disneyland Resort, you can find an estimated 1,700 cast members working in this section of entertainment. In May 2024, these cast members voted to unionize under the Actors’ Equity Association, giving them a platform to negotiate fairer wages, benefits, working conditions, and job security.

“These workers are on the front lines of the guest experience; they’re the human beings who create lifelong memories when your kids hug a character or when your family watches a parade roll by the castle,” Actors’ Equity Association President Kate Shindle said in a statement.

While there was a hugely positive reaction to the outcome of the vote, what followed was not quite as well received. In June, Disney California Adventure made drastic cuts to two of its shows: Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje and Citizens of Buena Vista Street.

Both were performed daily in June. However, Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje is now only performed Tuesdays through Saturdays, while you’ll only spot the Citizens of Buena Vista Street Saturdays through Wednesdays.

This followed the total cancellation of two shows. “Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts,” which was performed daily in Avengers Campus, was also axed in June, as was the performer element of Club Pixar, a limited-time offering for Disneyland Resort’s Pixar Fest celebration.

These schedule changes have stripped a significant amount of entertainment away from Avengers Campus, a land that is already frequently criticized for being too barren and static. The assumption was that there was a direct link between Disneyland’s entertainment cast members unionizing and Disney slashing its entertainment offerings. However, one alleged cast member claims that this isn’t the case.

Their testimony has been shared on Reddit, where they’ve revealed that “they have [temporarily] stopped shows there for the time being as they are getting ready to start construction for the new attraction which will be behind HQ” and that this will help them “avoid any issues with the show as there will be very high foot traffic and construction going on around Dr Strange.”

Of course, this is all just hearsay for now, so take it with a grain of salt. However, what gives us pause is the fact that Disney has already confirmed plans to build a new attraction on Avengers Campus. At last year’s Destination D23 at Walt Disney World Resort, an update on the attraction revealed that this will connect the storylines of multiple heroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with guests jumping between different universes.

Disney also shared concept art for the ride vehicles at the event. These vehicles will be equipped with unique “portal technology” that combines “elements of Tony Stark’s time suits” – as seen in Avengers: Endgame (2019) – with “Xandarian technology.” This will allow guests to hop from universe to universe throughout the attraction.

We’ve had no hint from Disney as to when this attraction will open. When (or if) it does open, it will be the third attraction in Avengers Campus, joining WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

With Anaheim’s D23 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event right around the corner in August, it’s safe to assume that this will be one of the points covered during the Disney Experiences Showcase, so stay tuned for more info.

Are you excited for a third ride at Avengers Campus?