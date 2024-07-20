Disney Officially Axes ‘The Lion King’ After World Goes Into Meltdown

One Disney park has been forced to cancel its shows en masse after the world was struck by massive computer outages.

Computer problems come and go, but what happened yesterday was a whole new level of technical drama. Chaos broke out worldwide as Microsoft computers and systems crashed due to a faulty software update from the computer threat checker Crowdstrike Falcon. As a result, flights were grounded, card machines crashed, and broadcasts abandoned as businesses were faced with what is known as the “blue screen of death.”

Fortunately, the company’s president and chief executive, George Kurtz, has since announced that a “fix has been deployed.” This requires each user to individually reboot their computer – which can obviously take some time, depending on the number of computers involved in certain scenarios or settings.

“I want to sincerely apologize directly to all of you for today’s outage,” Kurtz wrote in a public statement on the outage. “All of CrowdStrike understands the gravity and impact of the situation.”

Disney park fans weren’t immune to the chaos. As airlines were forced to severely delay or cancel flights, some guests flying in or out of Walt Disney World Resort faced significant disruption to their vacations. Orlando International Airport (MCO) announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it is experiencing flight delays and cancellations, urging travelers to contact their airlines directly for updates.

Tampa International Airport also reported notable disruptions, with 10 flights canceled and 27 delayed.

Things weren’t entirely stress-free in the parks, either. At Disneyland Paris, guests had trouble entering the parks as the turnstiles went down at the entrances to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. This forced Disney cast members to check each guest’s ticket manually, causing crowds to gather outside the parks. Fortunately, this issue has since been rectified.