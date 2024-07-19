Global Outage Cripples Florida Airports: Hundreds of Flights Grounded, Thousands of Disney Guests Affected

Guests heading to the Disney parks worldwide were met with a global crisis as a technological outage has rattled airports, hospitals, banks, and more.

Major news outlets, such as FOX, CNN, CNBC, ABC, Universal, Univision, BBC, CBBC, and Sky News, are also reporting outages.

Global It Outage Felt at Hospitals, Airports, Banks, and Emergency Response Teams: Disney Guests Grounded Until Further Notice

A global technology outage on Friday grounded flights, disrupted banking and hospital systems, and knocked media outlets off the air, highlighting the world’s dependence on software from a few key providers.

The issue, not attributed to a security incident or cyberattack, stemmed from a faulty update deployed to Microsoft Windows computers, according to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. Despite efforts to resolve the problem, chaos ensued across various sectors.

Airports in the U.S., Europe, and Asia experienced significant delays as airlines lost access to check-in and booking services, exacerbating the situation during peak travel. In Australia, media outlets were pushed off air for hours, while hospitals and doctors’ offices struggled with appointment systems. South African and New Zealand banks reported outages affecting payment systems and online services.

On Friday, several flights were grounded at Florida airports due to a global Microsoft outage affecting airlines, banks, media outlets, and other companies.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) announced on X that they are experiencing flight delays and cancellations, advising travelers to contact their airlines directly for updates. Tampa International Airport also reported significant issues, including 10 canceled flights and 27 delays, according to FOX 13.

Several carriers are currently experiencing a worldwide technology issue affecting their operations. Flight delays and cancellations may occur. For specific flight information, please contact your airline directly. Thank you. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) July 19, 2024

The outage, tracked by DownDetector, impacted services at Visa, ADT security, Amazon, and several airlines, including American Airlines and Delta. Microsoft 365 posted on X that efforts to reroute affected traffic to alternative systems were underway, showing a positive trend in service restoration. The FAA confirmed that United, American, Delta, and Allegiant Airlines were all grounded.

The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved. Monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td

At Los Angeles International Airport, some travelers resorted to sleeping on the jetway floor, using their luggage as pillows, due to a delayed United flight to Dulles International Airport early Friday morning. Several airlines communicated via X that they were implementing manual check-in and boarding processes, warning passengers to expect delays due to technical issues.

Cybersecurity expert James Bore warned of potentially severe consequences, particularly for hospitals unable to manage appointments, potentially leading to fatalities. Microsoft 365 announced efforts to reroute impacted traffic to mitigate the outage’s effects, reporting positive trends in service availability. CrowdStrike confirmed the issue had been identified, isolated, and fixed, emphasizing it was not a cyberattack.

Disney guests attempting to fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Walt Disney World or into California for Disneyland during this challenging time should contact their airlines directly for updates on flight status, delays, and cancellations. It is advised to check airline websites and apps frequently for real-time information. Guests should also consider alternative transportation options and allow extra time for travel arrangements.

In addition, staying informed through official airport social media channels and news outlets can provide the latest developments on the situation. Patience and flexibility will be essential as airlines work to resolve the disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage. Microsoft and airports in Florida and the nation are working hard to ensure your flight is back on schedule despite this global outage.

Spirit at MCO #Orlando is one of the airlines impacted by CrowdStrike outage. Others are Delta and Frontier. Some folks have been at the airport since 6 a.m. @WESH pic.twitter.com/sOGXuh7LBN — Senait (@SenaitTV) July 19, 2024

Based on the latest information as of 12:21 p.m. EST, Orlando International Airport, along with other major airports worldwide, is still dealing with the fallout of this IT crash. Stay informed by checking the latest news on sites like Inside The Magic or your local news station on platforms like X. News is constantly coming out and being updated so that anything can change; safe travels, Disney folks!